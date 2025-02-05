Train Hero is available on steam and on Google play store

Train Hero, a railway action puzzle game with a retro feel.

gameaki is happy to announce the release of their first game “Train Hero” a railway action puzzle game with a retro feel.

KISSAMOS, CHANIA, GREECE, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- gameaki is happy to announce the release of their first game “Train Hero” a railway action puzzle game with a retro feel.About the Game:The player must conduct trains, switch tracks and use his brain to avoid collisions and to make sure all trains arrive in time at their stations.The game features a well balanced gameplay and increasingly challenging levels and all users will have access to powerups and new beautiful worlds.There are many regions to explore, with different skins and more than 120 levels to play.“Train Hero” is available in English, French, German, Greek, Italian and Spanish.Train Hero is available on steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3495070/Train_Hero/ Train Hero is available on Google play store here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gameaki.trainherogame You can find a gameplay video here: https://youtu.be/JastZ3PJ6GU About the companygameaki is a Greek computer games studio, located in Kissamos, Crete. gameaki is the first ever professional gaming studio in the island of Crete.The goal of gameaki is to create fun and original games for all formats and to gather all local game developers and help them create and distribute their games on the global market.Some of gameaki developers descend from the first ever professional videogames company in Greece, "icehole games" that was active from 1997 and until 2022. All past "icehole games" Intelectual Property now belongs to gameaki.LinksOfficial Website: https://gameaki.com/ Contact informationAthanasios TriantafillouEmail: info@gameaki.com+30 6948573045

Train hero gameplay video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.