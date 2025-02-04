Agentic AI Market Boosts By Performing Self Actions Grows By USD 196.6 billion by 2034, Region at USD 1.58 Billion
In 2023, North America held a dominant market position in the global Agentic AI Market, capturing more than a 38% share...
In 2024, the Ready-To-Deploy Agents segment held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 58.5% share of the Global Agentic AI Market...”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Agentic AI Market is projected to expand significantly, reaching a valuation of USD 196.6 billion by 2034, with a robust CAGR of 43.8% from 2025 to 2034. This market growth is driven by the increasing demand for automation and efficiency in sectors like finance, healthcare, and logistics.
— Tajammul Pangarkar
Agentic AI systems, which autonomously manage tasks and adapt through interactions, are transforming operations by reducing human error and processing times. North America leads this market due to substantial investments in AI and a strong tech ecosystem.
🔴 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://market.us/report/agentic-ai-market/request-sample/
Key applications include enhancing business productivity, automated decision-making, and personalized consumer experiences. As enterprises increasingly adopt AI-driven solutions, the market is poised for rapid advancement, driven by technological innovations and the pursuit of operational efficiency across diverse industries.
Key Takeaways
In 2024, the Ready-To-Deploy Agents segment held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 58.5% share of the Global Agentic AI Market.
In 2024, the Productivity & Personal Assistant segment held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 28.2% share of the Global Agentic AI Market.
In 2024, the Multi-Agent segment held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 66.4% share of the Global Agentic AI Market.
In 2024, the Enterprises segment held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 62.7% share of the Global Agentic AI Market.
The US Agentic AI Market size was exhibited at USD 1.58 Billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 43.6%.
In 2023, North America held a dominant market position in the global Agentic AI Market, capturing more than a 38% share.
According to the Financial Express, by 2028, 33% of enterprise applications will feature Agentic AI, a significant leap from less than 1% in 2024.
According to the OECD, 90% of constituents are ready for AI agents in Public Service.
🔴 𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲 @ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=138574
Experts Review
Experts acknowledge significant government support fueling the Agentic AI market, with agencies like the NSF and DARPA at the forefront. Investment opportunities abound in sectors burdened with data-driven tasks, yet challenges such as data privacy represent critical risks. As technological innovations continue, AI's role in strategic decision-making strengthens, promising competitive advantages for adopters.
The market’s growth is underscored by consumer awareness; 65% express interest in AI for personalized services. Regulatory environments, although complex, drive progress as government incentives foster development.
However, technological impact raises ethical concerns necessitating transparent AI usage frameworks. The rise of autonomous systems is reshaping industries, enhancing operational efficiencies by 30%, and offering cost reductions up to 15% in healthcare and other sectors.
🔴 𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://market.us/report/agentic-ai-market/request-sample/
Report Segmentation
The Agentic AI market report segments by product type, agent role, agent system, and end-user. Key product types include Ready-To-Deploy Agents and Build-Your-Own Agents, catering to different organizational needs. By agent role, the market covers applications in customer service, sales, HR, legal compliance, and financial services, highlighting diverse uses across industries.
Additionally, the market is classified by agent system into single-agent and multi-agent configurations, illustrating varying levels of complexity and capability depending on business requirements.
End-user segmentation encompasses sectors such as enterprises (BFSI, IT & Telecom), government, healthcare, manufacturing, and media. This segmentation provides a comprehensive view of how different industries utilize Agentic AI technologies to streamline operations and enhance service delivery, emphasizing market versatility and adaptability.
By Product Type
Ready-To-Deploy Agents
Build-Your-Own Agents
By Agent Role
Customer Service and Virtual Assistants
Sales and Marketing
Human Resources
Legal and Compliance
Financial Services
Other Applications
By Agent System
Single Agent
Multi-Agent
By End User
--Enterprises
------BFSI
------IT & Telecom
------Government & Public Sector
------Healthcare
------Manufacturing
------Media & Entertainment
------Others
--Consumers
🔴 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 (𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲) @ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=138574
Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Drivers: The demand for automation is soaring, with businesses leveraging AI to boost efficiency and cut costs. Agentic AI systems automate repetitive tasks, allowing human workers to focus on strategic initiatives.
Restraints: Data privacy concerns pose significant challenges. Agentic AI processes vast amounts of sensitive data, necessitating robust security measures and compliance with regulations like GDPR and CCPA.
Challenges: Integration with existing systems is complex. Seamless compatibility with legacy infrastructures requires substantial resources, impeding swift adoption.
Opportunities: Smart city initiatives offer immense potential. Agentic AI aids in optimizing urban operational efficiencies, from traffic management to energy consumption, heralding expansive market growth.
Key Player Analysis
IBM Corporation is a pivotal player, championing technological innovation for over a century. Its expansive AI capabilities provide foundational infrastructure for Agentic AI deployment. Oracle Corporation, another key entity, focuses on business process revolution through proactive AI systems.
Besides these, major players like Amazon.com, Inc. and Alphabet Inc. are integrating AI into their vast ecosystems, fostering growth and innovation in the market. The collaboration between tech giants and startups accelerates AI adoption, fueling competitive dynamics. Their research investments and strategic partnerships drive innovation, maintaining their leadership in the rapidly evolving Agentic AI landscape.
Top Key Players in the Market
Amazon.com Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Salesforce, Inc.
SAP SE
ServiceNow, Inc.
UiPath, Inc.
Zendesk, Inc.
Others
Recent Developments
Recent advancements include Kore.ai's AI for Process platform, enhancing enterprise automation. Accenture's AI Refinery introduces industry-specific agent solutions, while ServiceNow's expanded partner program supports AI adoption.
LexisNexis' Protégé system showcases advancements in legal analytics. Recent efforts highlight a shift towards specialized AI applications, fostering greater industry adoption. Such innovations illustrate companies’ commitment to harnessing AI's potential and reveal ongoing efforts to address specific industry challenges.
Conclusion
The Agentic AI market is on a trajectory of robust growth, driven by technological advancements and expansive applications across industries. With significant government support and increasing consumer awareness, Agentic AI systems are becoming pivotal in enhancing operational efficiency and driving innovation.
As companies navigate challenges like data privacy and system integration, the focus remains on leveraging AI for strategic advantages. Going forward, the integration of AI in smart city initiatives and personalized consumer services will continue to propel market expansion, making Agentic AI an indispensable component of the modern technological landscape.
➤ 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐬
Privacy Enhancing Technologies Market - https://market.us/report/privacy-enhancing-technologies-market/
Credit Scoring and Fraud Market - https://market.us/report/credit-scoring-and-fraud-market/
Agentic AI Architecture Market - https://market.us/report/agentic-ai-architecture-market/
Agentic AI for Consumer Applications Market - https://market.us/report/agentic-ai-for-consumer-applications-market/
Agentic AI in Smart Cities Market - https://market.us/report/agentic-ai-in-smart-cities-market/
Cloud Computing in Oil & Gas Market - https://market.us/report/cloud-computing-in-oil-gas-market/
Digital Receipts in Retail Market - https://market.us/report/digital-receipts-in-retail-market/
Stand-Alone Radio Receivers Market - https://market.us/report/audio-semiconductor-market/
Audio Semiconductor Market - https://market.us/report/audio-semiconductor-market/
Legacy Chips Wafer Foundry Market - https://market.us/report/legacy-chips-wafer-foundry-market/
Lawrence John
Prudour
+91 91308 55334
Lawrence@prudour.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.