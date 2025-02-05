Open Source Intelligence Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The Business Research Company's Global Open-Source Intelligence Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

It will grow to $49.39 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

The open-source intelligence market has expanded rapidly in recent years. It is projected to grow from $14.85 billion in 2024 to $18.27 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. The growth during the past period can be attributed to the surge of online information, advancements in web scraping and crawling technologies, growing cyber threats and cybersecurity concerns, the increasing significance of social media data, and the globalization and interconnectedness of information.

How Big Is the Global Open-Source Intelligence Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The open-source intelligence market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $49.39 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2%. This growth will be driven by an increased focus on threat intelligence, the integration of artificial intelligence in OSINT, the expansion of dark web monitoring, greater adoption in corporate risk management, and collaboration between the public and private sectors. Key trends during the forecast period include real-time OSINT analysis, geospatial intelligence and mapping, an emphasis on deep and dark web monitoring, enhanced automation and machine learning in OSINT, and integration with cybersecurity platforms.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7515&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Open-Source Intelligence Market?

The growing prevalence of fraud conducted via social media is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the open-source intelligence market. Social media, an internet-based communication platform, enables people to interact, share information, and create web content. Open-source data plays a crucial role in identifying cyber threat indicators on social media, such as fraudulent domains or fake accounts, which could be used to carry out attacks.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/open-source-intelligence-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Open Source Intelligence Market Share?

Major companies operating in the open source intelligence market include Expert System S. p. A., Palantir Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Maltego Technologies GmbH, Recorded Future Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Open Source Intelligence Market Size?

Leading companies in the market are launching new technologies, such as AI-powered open-source intelligence platforms, to maintain their market position. AI-enabled open-source intelligence (OSINT) platforms are tools and systems that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance the collection, processing, analysis, and visualization of publicly available information from multiple sources.

How Is the Global Open Source Intelligence Market Segmented?

The open source intelligence market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source Type: Media, Internet, Public Government Data, Professional And Academic Publications, Commercial, Other Source Type

2) By Technique: Text Analytics, Video Analytics, SOCial Media Analytics, Geospatial Analytics, Security Analytics, Other Technique

3) By End User: Government Intelligence Agencies, Military and Defense Intelligence Agencies, Cyber Security Organizations, Law Enforcement Agencies, Financial Services, Private Specialized Business, Other End User

Subsegments:

1) By Media: News Articles, Television Broadcasts, Radio Programs, SOCial Media Platforms

2) By Internet: Websites And Blogs, Online Forums And Communities, Web Archives, Search Engines

3) By Public Government Data: Public Records, Government Reports And Publications, Regulatory Filings, Census Data

4) By Professional And Academic Publications: Journals And Research Papers, White Papers And Reports, Conference Proceedings, Thesis And Dissertations

5) By Commercial: market Research Reports, Industry Analyses, Business News And Updates, Proprietary Databases

6) By Other Source Types: Geospatial Data, Surveys And Polls, Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Reports, Crowd-Sourced Information

The Leading Region in the Open-Source Intelligence Market is:

North America was the largest region in the open-source intelligence market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Open-Source Intelligence Market?

Open-source intelligence (OSINT) involves the identification, collection, processing, evaluation, and reporting of information obtained from public sources like broadcast TV and radio, social media, and websites for intelligence purposes. OSINT is used to identify potential network weaknesses, vulnerabilities, and external threats.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Open Source Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/open-source-services-global-market-report

Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/threat-intelligence-global-market-report

Broadcast And Media Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/broadcast-and-media-technology-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports across 27 industries spanning over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche in offering comprehensive, data-rich research, and unparalleled insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry experts, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.