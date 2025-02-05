Global Property Management Software Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

Property Management Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The property management software market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $6.07 billion in 2024 to $6.67 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as improved efficiency and time savings, remote property management, enhanced financial management, tenant and lease management, adherence to compliance and regulations, and user-friendly interfaces.

How Big Is the Global Property Management Software Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The property management software market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years, reaching $9.79 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This growth will be driven by factors such as customer relationship management, predictive maintenance solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, tenant portals for self-service, dynamic pricing strategies, and advanced reporting and analytics. Key trends during the forecast period include the integration of smart buildings, the rise of virtual tours and 3D visualization, the dominance of cloud-based solutions, the expansion of multinational property management, and the increasing use of advanced reporting and business intelligence.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Property Management Software Market?

The growing investments in smart cities are expected to drive the expansion of the property management software market during the forecast period. Governments globally are investing in the development of smart cities, which use information and communication technologies to manage urban services efficiently, creating a demand for effective property management solutions. The European Union is actively supporting smart city initiatives, providing research funds and setting sustainability targets for member states. The concept of smart cities is also gaining traction in developing countries.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Property Management Software Market Share?

Major companies operating in the property management software market include AppFolio Inc., Console Australia Pty Ltd., CoreLogic Inc., Entrata Inc., InnQuest Software Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Property Management Software Market Size?

AI-enabled applications are becoming a prominent trend in the property management software market. These applications help real estate companies with various tasks such as marketing campaigns, property portfolio management, leasing, accounting, operations, and more.

How Is the Global Property Management Software Market Segmented?

The property management software market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Deployment: Cloud, On-premise

2) By Application: Residential, Commercial

3) By End-User: Housing AsSOCiations, Property Managers Or Agents, Property Investors, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cloud: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

2) By On-premise: Self-hosted Solutions, Dedicated Servers

The Leading Region in the Property Management Software Market is:

North America was the largest region in the property management software market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

What Is the Property Management Software Market?

Property management software (PMS) is a software solution used to manage hotels and other rental properties for businesses. It provides a centralized computer system to plan, organize, and execute the daily tasks and transactions needed in the hospitality industry. PMS helps minimize manual effort in tasks like rent collection, scheduling maintenance, and coordinating repairs.

