Azivot.com Launches as the First Multilingual Online Classifieds Platform in the Balkans

SERBIA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azivot introduces an innovative multilingual platform tailored for the Balkan market, simplifying online trade and connecting local communities and expats.– Unlike traditional sites that cater to a single language and feature dated user interfaces, Azivot.com brings a sleek, multilingual solution that enhances user experience and accessibility.– Serbia-based Azivot.com is the first platform to offer seamless language switching, enabling users to navigate not only the interface but also the full text of all ads in Serbian, Croatian, English, Greek, or Russian. This unique feature ensures that both expats and locals can engage equally, addressing a significant gap in the current market. By fostering inclusivity and breaking down language barriers, Azivot is redefining the landscape of online trading in the region.Azivot.com launched with an ambitious vision to modernize and unify the Balkan online classifieds market. With its intuitive platform, Azivot solves critical problems faced by users, from outdated technology to limited language options. The platform is set to introduce its upcoming sections for Real Estate and Job Listings, all designed to meet the most in-demand needs of users.Current regional platforms force users to navigate dated interfaces and language constraints that limit participation, especially for the growing number of expatriates. This results in a fragmented and cumbersome user experience. Azivot.com addresses these issues by providing a seamless interface where users can post and search for ads with ease, switching languages with just a click.“The online classifieds market in the Balkans is ripe for change,” said Artem Potekhin, co-founder of Azivot.com. “Current platforms don’t meet the expectations of modern users, particularly for expats who struggle with language barriers. Our platform empowers users to make connections without restrictions, ensuring that the buying and selling process is both accessible and efficient.”Unlike other platforms, Azivot.com allows users to create ads through a simple phone number verification process. Upcoming updates include voice-activated ad submissions using ChatGPT, adding another layer of user convenience and embracing state-of-the-art technology to keep Azivot at the forefront of digital innovation.Initial Funding and Expansion PlansLaunched with an investment of $100,000, Azivot has already allocated 50% of these funds toward its development, ensuring a robust foundation for scaling and improving the platform. While not the leading digital marketplace at this moment, the company is focused on expanding its features and reach to establish itself as a future leader in the region.Customizable, Inclusive, and SimpleAzivot.com’s revenue model is based on a mostly free-to-use structure, with premium options and value-added services (VAS) available for enhanced visibility and user benefits. By adopting the principles of simplicity, accessibility, and inclusivity, Azivot seeks to transform online classifieds and offer a new level of user engagement and satisfaction.About Azivot.comSince 2024, Serbia-based Azivot.com has been dedicated to revolutionizing the online classifieds market across the Balkans. Designed to cater to both locals and the growing community of emigrants, Azivot.com provides a seamless, multilingual user experience that simplifies buying, selling, and connecting online. With its modern, user-centric platform, Azivot.com is making regional e-commerce more accessible and inclusive.Staying true to the principle of simplicity and accessibility, Azivot.com ensures that posting and navigating ads is as straightforward as possible. The platform supports easy language switching, currently offering content in Serbian, Croatian, English, Greek, or Russian, with plans to add more languages in the future. Azivot.com is committed to fostering an inclusive marketplace where users can engage without barriers.Azivot.com derives revenue from its premium listing services while maintaining a mostly free-to-use model for general sections. The company is building its features in-house, with plans for innovative additions like voice-enabled ad submissions powered by ChatGPT. The platform is built for security, with straightforward user verification through phone numbers to maintain trust and safety.Azivot.com is available across the Balkans, aiming to empower users with an efficient, modern way to find goods, services, and opportunities. To learn more, visit https://azivot.com/

