Watch The European's interview with Gary Yohe, Huffington Foundation Professor of Economics & Environmental Studies

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Yohe, Huffington Foundation Professor of Economics & Environmental Studies, discusses the rapid pace of climate change, its global impacts, and the evidence supporting these changes. The conversation delves into potential tipping points, the urgency of mitigation, adaptation strategies, and the consequences of inaction. Gary also addresses how to inform choices for effective solutions and the importance of sustained research and new initiatives in combating climate change.

www.wesleyan.edu


The interview is available to view on YouTube here


The interview is available to view The European’s website here


