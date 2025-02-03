Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,722 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Sheriff Road Armed Robbery Suspects and Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating four suspects and a vehicle in an armed robbery in Northeast.

On Friday, January 24, 2025, at approximately 3:34 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 4700 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/vuLiR7Dq1ao 

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25011328

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Searching for Sheriff Road Armed Robbery Suspects and Vehicle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more