MPD Searching for Sheriff Road Armed Robbery Suspects and Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating four suspects and a vehicle in an armed robbery in Northeast.

On Friday, January 24, 2025, at approximately 3:34 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 4700 block of Sheriff Road, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/vuLiR7Dq1ao

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25011328

###