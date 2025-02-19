Prompt Personnel Celebrates 27 Years of Excellence in HR Solutions, Innovation, and Growth

Temporary Staffing Services - Prompt Personnel

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prompt Personnel Private Limited, a pioneer in human resource solutions, proudly celebrates its 27th anniversary, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction in HR services.Since its establishment in 1997, the company has successfully delivered customized solutions in Temporary Staffing , Permanent Recruitment, Labour Law Advisor, Compliance, Talent Management, and Industrial Relations Advisory Services. With its people-first approach, Prompt Personnel has become the trusted HR partner for businesses across industries.Headquartered in Mumbai, Prompt Personnel operates in seven key metropolitan cities—Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Bengaluru—ensuring seamless service delivery across India. The company also provides expert compliance management spanning 28 states and 8 Union Territories, allowing organizations to meet workforce regulations efficiently.The company’s financial performance remains robust, with operating revenues between INR 100 crore to 500 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. With an EBITDA growth of 21.05% over the previous year and a 25.03% increase in book net worth, Prompt Personnel has demonstrated consistent expansion and operational efficiency.“Completing 27 years is a significant milestone for us,” said Suhas Basakhetre, Founder and CEO of Prompt Personnel. “Our success stems from our unwavering commitment to speed, empathy, and ethics in HR solutions. We remain focused on delivering the highest standards of HR services to empower businesses and their workforce. Moving forward, we are determined to integrate more technology-driven solutions and expand our reach further.”Prompt Personnel’s dedication to employee well-being and workplace culture has earned it several accolades, including the prestigious Great Place to Work (GPTW) award and the ET Future Ready Award for two consecutive years. These recognitions reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering a healthy and thriving work environment for employees and clients alike.As part of its future vision, Prompt Personnel continues to invest in cutting-edge HR technologies. The company leverages AI-driven analytics, automation, and digital recruitment platforms to enhance efficiency, improve candidate matching, and provide seamless HR operations. These advancements enable businesses to build agile and competitive teams in an ever-evolving market landscape. Prompt Personnel is also deeply committed to staying ahead of industry trends and labor law changes. By continuously updating its compliance and advisory services, the company ensures that clients remain compliant with the latest legal and regulatory requirements, mitigating risks and streamlining workforce management.With a proven track record of success and a mission to revolutionize the HR industry, Prompt Personnel remains at the forefront of workforce solutions. The company aims to further expand its portfolio and geographical footprint, reinforcing its leadership in India’s HR sector.

