Palazzo Versace Dubai launches a new stay package with guaranteed return flight vouchers upon checkout

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palazzo Versace Dubai announces the launch of its latest luxury offering, ''Stay at Palazzo Versace. Fly The World'' providing guests with an extraordinary hospitality experience complemented with a guaranteed return flight voucher upon checkout, to a destination of their choice.

Located in the heart of Dubai with breathtaking views of Dubai Creek, Palazzo Versace Dubai is renowned for its opulent design and world-class hospitality. This new package promises to deliver the ultimate luxury experience.

The package includes a stay in one of the hotel’s exclusive Versace-designed rooms or suites, a daily buffet breakfast at Giardino, a selection of exquisite dining experiences at Vanitas and Enigma, an afternoon tea at Mosaico and an exclusive 20% off on select restaurants, treatments at The SPA, and bespoke florals from The FLOWER SHOP. The offer is available for a minimum two-night stay, ensuring a personalized and unforgettable experience.

Upon departure, guests will receive their return flight voucher, making this luxurious escape truly memorable.

Offer Highlights Include:

Accommodation in a luxurious room or suite, designed exclusively by Versace

Daily breakfast buffet at Giardino for two adults and one child

Special welcome amenities

20% off on food and beverage (excluding Q's Bar and Lounge, brunch packages, and shisha)

20% off at The SPA

20% off at The FLOWER SHOP

Indulgent dining experiences:

Lunch and dinner at Vanitas or Enigma (inclusive of soft beverages for two)

Afternoon tea for two at Mosaico Lounge

Return flight voucher, granted upon checkout for future travel

The Stay at Palazzo Versace. Fly The World offer is available for a minimum of a 2-night stay. Terms and conditions apply.

For booking and more details, visit: https://www.palazzoversace.ae/special-offers/stay-at-palazzo-versace-fly-the-world or call +971 4 556 8888.

ABOUT PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI

Palazzo Versace Dubai is an opulent neoclassical masterpiece designed to evoke the elegance of a 16th-century Italian palace, fused with subtle elements of Arabian architecture. The hotel boasts 215 luxurious rooms and suites, all adorned with bespoke Versace furnishings. With eight world-class restaurants and bars, lush gardens, and stunning views of Dubai Creek, Palazzo Versace Dubai offers an unrivaled setting for both relaxation and celebration. Located just minutes from the Dubai International Airport, Burj Khalifa, and Downtown Dubai, it is the perfect destination for those seeking sophistication, luxury, and a true Versace lifestyle.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Ionela Savescu

Director of Marketing and PR

Email: ionela.savescu@palazzoversace.ae

Gaurav Arora

Senior Marketing and Communications Manager

Email: gaurav.arora@palazzoversace.ae

