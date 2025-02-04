SIR NICK FALDO RETURNS TO THE BOOTH FOR NEXT GOLF TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY

Iconic player and commentator Sir Nick Faldo will join Doug Smith to co-host NEXT Golf Tour Season 3 Finale broadcast live on YouTube NEXT Golf Tour powered by Trackman logo Trackman powers the NEXT Golf Tour, played on Trackman simulators worldwide.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six-time major champion and legendary broadcaster Sir Nick Faldo is stepping back into the booth for Championship Saturday, a three-hour live event on YouTube marking the conclusion of Season 3 of the NEXT Golf Tour Powered by Trackman.As one of the most respected voices in golf, Sir Nick will bring his signature insight and analysis to the virtual competition, offering fans a front-row seat as the world’s top simulator golfers battle for a $150,000 purse, tour exemptions and more. He will partner with NBC Sports and Golf Channel broadcaster Doug Smith to call the action.“I’m excited to be back in the booth, especially for an event that showcases the future of the game,” said Faldo, who spent 16 years as the lead analyst for CBS Sports before retiring from full-time broadcasting in 2022. “Trackman and the NEXT Golf Tour are pushing the boundaries of competition, making professional golf more accessible and inclusive than ever before. I can’t wait to see how these talented players handle the pressure of Championship Saturday.”The NEXT Golf Tour has redefined competitive golf by allowing elite men and women to compete remotely from Trackman simulators around the world. The Season 3 Finale will feature the top 100 players on the Order of Merit (plus special exemptions) following three 18-hole tournament rounds.Klaus Eldrup-Jørgensen, Trackman co-founder and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for Faldo’s involvement in the event: “Sir Nick Faldo is synonymous with world-class golf and insightful commentary. Having him join the Championship Saturday livestream is a testament to how far the NEXT Golf Tour has come in just three seasons. His expertise and passion for the game will elevate the experience for players and fans alike.With the season culminating in an intense finale featuring the tour’s top competitors, we couldn’t be more excited to witness the drama, skill, and determination that will unfold. This is more than just a competition—it’s a career-defining moment for a new generation of players, with life-changing opportunities at stake. We’re thrilled to provide a platform where emerging talent can make their mark, and we can’t wait to share this incredible showcase of golf with fans around the world.”The Championship Saturday livestream will be available exclusively on the NEXT Golf Tour channel on YouTube, beginning at 5 pm Central European Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time in the U.S.). Faldo and Smith will provide real-time leaderboard updates, expert analysis, and behind-the-scenes access to the competitors during the closing hours of Season 3.In addition to a share of the $150,000 Season Finale purse, the winner of the Season 3 Order of Merit will earn a spot in a DP World Tour event and three HotelPlanner Tour events in 2025, while the runner-up will receive invitations to three HotelPlanner Tour events. Four players — Season Finale winner, top male, top female and top amateur — will also receive a Trackman 4 launch monitor on loan for one year.To learn more about the NEXT Golf Tour, visit NEXTGolfTour.com and follow @NEXTGolfTour on Instagram.

