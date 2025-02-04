India Doors Market registering a CAGR of 4.8% and is projected to reach $16,370.39 million by 2031

The India doors market is poised for steady growth, driven by urbanization, rising construction activity, and increasing disposable incomes.

Through precision, innovation, and resilience, the construction and manufacturing industries build the frameworks and tools that shape our modern world” — AMR

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰The 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $10,209.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $16,370.39 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The interior doors segment accounted for 2,754 thousand metric tons in 2021 and is expected to reach 3,816 thousand metric tons by 2031 at a CAGR of 3.2%. Doors, including panels, frames, and hardware, serve as barriers between rooms and entrances in buildings.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬India's growing population and rapid urbanization are fueling the construction industry, subsequently driving demand for doors. By 2036, India's population is expected to reach 1.52 billion, with urbanization increasing to 39% from 31% in 2011. Real estate growth, including housing, retail, hospitality, and commercial spaces, remains a significant market driver. The sector attracted $5 billion in institutional investments in 2020 and $55.18 billion in FDI between April 2000 and September 2022. Key investment destinations include Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Goa, Delhi, and Dehradun.Rising IT and service sector jobs have spurred commercial construction, further increasing the demand for durable and aesthetically appealing doors, particularly glass and engineered wood varieties. Additionally, home renovation activities, encouraged by government incentives for green buildings, are boosting market expansion. For example, Kerala introduced tax credits in March 2022 for energy-efficient buildings, offering discounts on building tax, stamp duty, and property tax.𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬Fluctuating raw material costs due to geopolitical issues, the COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation pose significant challenges to market stability. Supply chain disruptions have impacted construction materials, restraining market growth.𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬The rising trend of green and energy-efficient buildings presents opportunities for door manufacturers to offer thermally and acoustically insulated products. Companies like Fenesta Building Systems and Windcraft Fenestrations LLP are responding with recyclable doors featuring enhanced thermal properties. While the COVID-19 pandemic initially reduced market demand due to construction slowdowns, economic recovery and business reopening have revitalized the sector.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞The market is segmented into doors and frames. The doors segment dominated in 2021 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, driven by rising demand for aesthetically appealing, space-saving options such as pocket and bifold doors. Frames, including open-door, closed-door, fanlight, and sidelight variants, also contribute to market growth.𝐁𝐲 𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞The market comprises solid wood, panel, flush, and other door types. Solid wood doors led the market in 2021 due to their durability and premium appeal, making them suitable for high-end spaces like hotels and bungalows. Panel doors, composed of rectangular or square panels between stiles and rails, are gaining popularity due to their strength and aesthetic value.𝐁𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥Wood, glass, metal, and plastic are the primary materials used in doors. Wood dominated in 2021, but engineered wood is projected to grow at a higher CAGR due to its environmental benefits, durability, and workability. Advancements such as formaldehyde-free wood are expected to drive further market expansion.𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The market is divided into exterior and interior doors. Exterior doors held a larger share in 2021 due to their durability and resistance to extreme weather and forceful entry. However, interior doors are expected to witness higher growth, driven by increasing residential construction and urbanization.𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫The market is segmented into residential and non-residential applications. The residential sector led in 2021, fueled by rising disposable incomes and home improvement spending. Non-residential demand is expected to grow rapidly, driven by increasing commercial infrastructure projects incorporating stylish doors like bypass and French doors.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞Key players in the India doors market include:Century Plyboards (India) LimitedDCM Shriram Ltd. (Fenesta Building Systems)Greenply Industries LimitedMaxon Doors Pvt. Ltd.NCL Industries LimitedOmfurn India LimitedPurewood DoorsSpacewood Furnishers Pvt. Ltd.Sintex Plastics TechnologyJSW Steel DoorsCompanies are focusing on product launches and business expansion to remain competitive. For example, Fenesta Building Solutions, a subsidiary of DCM Shriram Ltd., launched a new range of aluminum doors and windows in August 2020 to cater to residential and commercial segments.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬Rise in Smart and Energy-Efficient Doors: Consumers are opting for doors with better insulation and energy-saving features, boosting demand for smart doors.Increased Use of Engineered Wood: As a sustainable alternative to traditional wood, engineered wood is gaining traction.Surge in Prefabricated Doors: Prefabricated doors are becoming popular due to their cost-effectiveness and ease of installation.Growing Investment in Commercial Spaces: Offices, retail outlets, and hospitality buildings are driving demand for aesthetically appealing, durable doors.

