Global Digital Banking Platform Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital banking platform market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $7.33 billion in 2024 to $8.12 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth in the past period can be attributed to the rise of the internet and mobile devices, changing customer expectations, regulatory shifts, improvements in security, cost reduction and efficiency, the impact of the pandemic, and the growth of remote banking.

How Big Is the Global Digital Banking Platform Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The digital banking platform market is projected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $14.66 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to investments in digital transformation, partnerships with fintech startups, global expansion and market competition, AI-powered insights and analytics, and enhanced data security and privacy measures. Key trends during this period include data-driven decision-making, remote and digital onboarding, sustainability and green banking, and ecosystem expansion.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Digital Banking Platform Market?

The shift from traditional banking to online banking is expected to drive the growth of the digital banking platform market in the future. Online banking refers to an electronic payment system that allows customers to perform various financial transactions through a website or payment app. By enhancing services and boosting profits, online banking is encouraging financial institutions to focus more on digital banking, which contributes to the expansion of the digital banking platform market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Digital Banking Platform Market Share?

Major companies operating in the digital banking platform market include Appway AG, Crealogix Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Digital Banking Platform Market Size?

Technological advancements are a significant trend gaining momentum in the digital banking platform market. Leading companies in the market are developing innovative technologies to lower operating costs and facilitate faster, more secure transactions.

How Is the Global Digital Banking Platform Market Segmented?

The digital banking platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking

2) By Component: Platforms, Services

3) By Banking Mode: Online Banking, Mobile Banking

4) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

Subsegments:

1) By Corporate Banking: Cash Management, trade finance, Commercial Lending, Treasury Management, Corporate Investment Services

2) By Retail Banking: Online Banking, Mobile Banking, Digital Payments, Personal Loans, Savings And Investment Accounts

The Leading Region in the Digital Banking Platform Market is:

North America was the largest region in the digital banking platforms market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital banking platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

What Is the Digital Banking Platform Market?

A digital banking platform provides financial services that help banks start the journey of transforming into fully digital, ecosystem-focused institutions. This platform allows banks to adjust and improve their services, delivering advanced technological solutions through mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs, desktops, and other devices.

