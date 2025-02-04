VaaS Market Boom by 2030: Why Video as a Service is the Next Big Thing for Your Business

video as s service market size

Rising demand for real-time video services, video conferencing adoption by enterprises, and advancements in high-speed communication drive the VaaS market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Video as a Service (VaaS) market was estimated at $4.27 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $14.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.Video-as-a-Service (VaaS), or Video Conferencing as a Service (VCaaS), offers point-to-point video conferencing over an IP network, enabling live visual communication between multiple locations with high-quality video and audio, as well as image and text transmission.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 293 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08465 Rapid increase in demand for real-time and remote access video service and surge in adoption of video conferencing solutions by large enterprises to support global operations drive the growth of the global Video as a Service market . Video-as-a-service (VaaS) provides wide range of service such as broadcasting video communication, video conferencing, video content management, and real-time video monitoring.Furthermore, the global video-as-a-service (VaaS) industry is in its nascent phase, and exhibits high growth potential. In addition, non-feasibility of surveillance professionals to manually track & detect suspicious incidents from large number of video data produced, growth in concerns over safety & security, and need to obtain actionable insights from huge amount of video data generated from multiple video sources are expected to propel the video-as-a-service (VaaS) market growth during the forecast period."The global Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) market is analyzed across deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry verticals, and region.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/video-as-a-service-market/purchase-options By deployment model, the public cloud segment dominated the Video as a Service (VaaS) market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of public cloud is majorly driven by rise in need for elasticity in the services. Additional expenses of the firms can be slashed by using public clouds, as it is possible to pay only for those resources, which are being utilized by the company. This benefit acts as a driving force for pubic clouds in Video as a Service (VaaS) market forecast period.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise's segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2020 and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The small & medium enterprises segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain this video-as-a-service (VaaS) market trend during the forecast period. The growth in demand for public safety and increase in needs of actionable insights contribute toward the growth of Video as a Service (VaaS) in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to surge in population, increase in internet penetration, rise in proliferation of video cameras for surveillance & security reasons, and strong economic growth in emerging economies.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08465 The key market players analyzed in the global Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) market report include Avaya Inc., Blue Jeans Network, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., LogMeIn, Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Premiere Global Service, Inc., Amazon Web Service, Inc., and RingCentral, Inc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

