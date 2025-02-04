Pink Maison Elevates Emerging Designers at New York Fashion Week with ‘The Art of Textile Design and Fashion’

Pink Maison New York Fashion Week Ad

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This New York Fashion Week, Pink Maison is bringing emerging designers into the spotlight with The Art of Textile Design and Fashion, a one-of-a-kind event merging textile artistry and high fashion. In collaboration with Chelsea Art Group and Merida Studio, this exclusive showcase will highlight the work of renowned textile artists Jamele Wright Sr. and Sylvie Johnson, alongside collections from four rising designers: Rick Bailey, Henki Kawilarang, Latifah Qawishabazz-Muhammad, and Graig Williams.

Taking place on Monday, February 10, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the New York Design Center, this immersive experience will explore how textiles transcend traditional boundaries, taking on new forms within the world of fashion. From handwoven fabrics to avant-garde silhouettes, guests will witness a seamless blend of art and couture, showcasing the depth of creative innovation within the industry.

Empowering Emerging Designers Through Visibility and Opportunity

As a WBENC-certified fashion company, Pink Maison is committed to bridging the gap for underrepresented designers by providing access to mentorship, buyer procurement, scholarships, and exclusive industry events. The company is dedicated to nurturing raw talent and fostering long-term growth for fashion creatives.

“Fashion has always been more than just clothing—it’s a powerful form of self-expression, identity, and cultural storytelling,” said Rose Gordon, Founder of Pink Maison. “We created Pink Maison to be a space where creativity meets opportunity, ensuring that designers receive the resources, exposure, and industry connections they need to thrive.”

This commitment is rooted in resilience, faith, and a belief in limitless possibilities. As the founder states, "With God in her, she cannot be defeated." It is this unwavering dedication that fuels Pink Maison’s mission to elevate and empower emerging designers on a global stage.

A Must-See Event at New York Fashion Week

For fashion lovers, industry insiders, and media, The Art of Textile Design and Fashion is set to be a defining moment at New York Fashion Week. This event offers attendees the opportunity to engage with groundbreaking design, discover fresh talent, and experience textiles in a way that redefines modern fashion.

With a lineup of visionary designers and textile artists, this showcase will be a celebration of craftsmanship, innovation, and cultural storytelling—a testament to the power of creativity in shaping the future of fashion.

Event Details

Location: New York Design Center

Date: Monday, February 10, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

For media inquiries, partnerships, or to RSVP, contact Pink Maison at info@pinkmaison.com or visit www.pinkmaison.com. Follow @PinkMaison on social media for event updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

About Pink Maison

Pink Maison is a WBENC-certified fashion company dedicated to empowering and supporting underrepresented brands. Through mentorship, buyer procurement, scholarships, and high-profile events, Pink Maison provides the tools, visibility, and connections needed to help emerging designers scale and establish a lasting presence in the fashion industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

