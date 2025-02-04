Windham Hill Pianist Liz Story to Celebrate 40 Years of Music in Kennedy Center Debut on April 25th in Washington, D.C.

Liz Story Live at the Kennedy Center's Terrace Theater on April 25th, 2025

Steinway Artist survived a debilitating brain hemorrhage to resume performing at 74 years of age; Sony Music releases three retrospective albums of her work.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 25th, 2025, the Windham Hill composer and pianist Liz Story will present a solo piano concert at the Terrace Theater of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The concert celebrates Ms. Story’s 40-year career in music. Tickets are available on the Kennedy Center website.

The concert continues a remarkable renaissance for the musician, both personally and professionally. Ms. Story spent three years relearning her own music after suffering a brain hemorrhage in 2019. She went on to perform full-length concerts, culminating in her November 2023 sold out show at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. In 2023 and 2024, Sony Music honored Ms. Story with the release of three retrospective albums of her work: “The Essential Liz Story,” “Liz Story Jazz Standards & Originals,” and “Liz Story Songs of Christmas.” Recently, the influential composer’s entire sheet music catalog of 89 titles was made available digitally to pianists worldwide.

While Ms. Story has performed at thousands of venues during her long career, this is her debut at The Kennedy Center. Ms. Story will play her seminal album “Solid Colors” in its entirety, as well as many other fan favorites from the 10 studio albums she recorded throughout her career.

For more information or to request an interview, contact Omomuki Artist Relations at rsvp@omomuki.org.

About Liz Story

Liz Story established herself as one of the most distinctive composers of instrumental music that emerged in the 1980s, combining elements of jazz and classical music into highly original solo piano compositions. A native of California, Liz studied classical piano into her mid-twenties. But after meeting the legendary jazz pianist Bill Evans at New York City’s The Bottom Line in 1976, she was inspired to begin composing jazz and contemporary music. She studied with Sanford Gold in New York City and with Dick Grove in Southern California.

An amateur recording of Liz’s compositions found its way into the hands of Will Ackerman, the founder of Windham Hill Records. Ackerman signed her to record what would become her debut album, “Solid Colors,” released in 1983. Between 1983 and 2005, Liz released ten full-length albums: seven of primarily original solo piano; two of jazz standards; and a beloved holiday album. Liz also wrote or arranged many songs that were released in Windham Hill collections over the years. She received a GRAMMY nomination in 1988 for her song "Reconciliation."

In 2011, Liz moved in with her parents in their Los Angeles home to be their full-time caregiver. She described this time with them as the most meaningful of her life. During this period, she performed single concerts occasionally around the U.S. as a solo artist and in ensembles with other Windham Hill musicians.

In 2019, Liz suffered a brain hemorrhage while on stage for a performance in Phoenix. She went through a lengthy rehabilitation and spent three years relearning to play her own music (see the YouTube video she recorded about the experience).

The past few years have seen a remarkable renaissance for the musician, both personally and professionally. In August 2022, Liz gave a successful rehearsal concert at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in her home town of Prescott, Arizona. Since then she has been performing full-length concerts, including her sold out 40th Anniversary Concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall in 2023. In 2023 and 2024, Sony Music honored Liz with the release of three retrospective albums of her work: “The Essential Liz Story,” “Liz Story Jazz Standards & Originals,” and “Liz Story Songs of Christmas.” Recently, the influential composer’s entire sheet music catalog of 89 titles was made available digitally to pianists worldwide.

For more information, visit www.LizStory.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.