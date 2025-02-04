Renowned Japan-U.S. cultural exchange laboratory in Brooklyn 'Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo' is launching a new program

"Better Communities with Creatives" Concept Image What We Do for building Better Communities More Creativity in Everyday Life

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo " (non-profit J-Collabo and the joint development and management with BBFL Sustainable LLC, a collaborative LLC of multiple U.S.-Japan companies) will launch a new program in the spring of 2025, collaborating with creators and NPOs to aim for a sustainable and borderless society. We are calling for creatives and charitable organizations to join the project as we prepare for the launch!“Better Communities with Creatives”Creating a better society together with creatives from various industries!!Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo is launching a new project, "Better Communities with Creatives," aimed at accelerating community development through collaboration with creatives from various industries, such as art, fashion, beauty, and food, along with charitable organizations. In the beautiful neighborhood of Park Slope, Brooklyn, our three-story facility offers enough space for all the aforementioned fields of creativity. Just to name of few, we have a beauty salon, gallery, events space, and a diverse food court. Through these activities, the project will increase opportunities for people to engage with art and performance in daily life, creating spaces to expand creativity. Furthermore, by providing sustainable promotional opportunities for next-generation creators to showcase their talents, the project seeks to revitalize communities and build a sustainable system that guides society in a better direction."Launching Various Programs Based in Brooklyn, Across Both the U.S. and Japan"A new program is being launched that accelerates community development through events and exhibitions addressing social issues, with collaboration between creatives from diverse industries and local charitable organizations. Monthly meetups and open mic events will expand community connections and the creativity of creatives. Through collaborative exhibitions with various communities and festivals linking Brooklyn and Osaka, the program aims to create a better society.Art in Wear ExhibitionThe "Art in Wear" exhibition (a collaborative T-shirt exhibition with creatives) will be held in May and November, aimed at supporting creatives and contributing to society. The exhibition will feature an open call for works based on social issues handled by BCC's NPO partners. Outstanding works will be showcased at the Brooklyn+ Japan Festival and Osaka +Brooklyn Festival, and in collaboration with U.S.-Japan manufacturers, various other collaborative products beyond T-shirts will be introduced. A portion of the sales will be returned to the creatives, and a portion will be donated to charitable organizations.Collaborative ExhibitionsSpecial collaborative exhibitions will be held with specific communities. In May, exhibitions will be held in collaboration with the New York Police Department (NYPD), and FLACO (The Wild Bird Fund). In October, special exhibitions will be held with the Park Slope Windsor Terrace Artists (PSWT). Each exhibition will run for one week, promoting community development and fostering connections.MeetupsMonthly meetups will be held to promote community exchange and development. Creatives will share their knowledge and experiences, fostering the growth of the community.Open MicMonthly open mic events will be held to provide a platform for creatives to showcase their work. Singers, dancers, and performers will be the primary participants.Promotion will also be carried out through podcast distribution by Catch These Compliments (CTC).Brooklyn + Japan FestivalThe Brooklyn +Japan Festival is held every April and October, centered around a fashion show. The event is organized through a collaboration between local communities four Brooklyn-based brands and four Japanese brands.WorkshopsWorkshops will be held in collaboration with creatives from various industries, focusing on community engagement and social contribution. In partnership with REFUGEE ATELIER, workshops will provide workforce support for refugees and immigrants, enhancing skills and facilitating employment. Additionally, Jab Jab Ink Company will offer silk screen printing workshops.Osaka + Brooklyn FestivalThe Osaka +Brooklyn Festival is held every November, centered around a fashion show. Outstanding products from the "Better Communities" exhibition will be showcased and sold, featured in the fashion show, and performed by the winners of the Open Mic event. Various creatives involved in BCC will gather in Osaka to participate and showcase their work in this vibrant event."More Creativity in Everyday Life!!"Outstanding participants from the "Better Communities" exhibition will have their designs featured in collaboration products with Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo, including items such as T-shirts, mugs, and tote bags. Additionally, in partnership with U.S.-Japan manufacturers, collaborative products will be developed and sold in various forms, including cosmetic and snack packaging designs. These products will provide opportunities for the general public to engage with creative expression and enjoy creativity in their daily lives. A portion of the sales will be donated to charitable organizations addressing social issues, and promoting the development of sustainable local communities through collaborative products.Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo:The Japan-U.S. Cultural Exchange Laboratory "Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo(BBFL)" is based on the concept of "Bridging Cultures, Unveiling Creativity".The mission is to create sustainable and borderless communities inspired by the way of life and thinking of Brooklynites and to create a platform that connects Brooklyn, Japan, and the world. BBFL is operated by BBFL Sustainable LLC, a joint venture of about 35+ U.S. and Japanese companies including BK Style Foundation (Rick Davy (founder) and J-Collabo, a NY State 501(c)3 non-profit organization (Hitoshi Sagaseki (founder), Sachi Shimoda (co-founder).BBFL collaborates to develop a lifestyle product line in its own 25,000-square-foot laboratory (Beauty Labo, Fashion Labo, Food Labo, and Art/Craft Labo) in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and markets it in the U.S., Japan, and internationally.(Founding Supporter): Shiseido(Project Partners): BK Style Foundation, Hachi Collections, Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd., tas+, Dainobu, JTB USA, Overjoyed, Taisho University, Ellie's Lash Bar, kiino brooklyn, Magmog Brooklyn, Tomiz, Torihane, NIHONSAN, FAITH CO., LTD., DINNY, Crewneck NYC, Sacra, Llanos Coffee, and more

