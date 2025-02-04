Cannovation Clinical Research Partners Announces New Divisions and Leadership to Drive Innovation in Drug Development

Cannovation Clinical Research Partners Psychedelic Division

We are pleased to announce the new changes within our organization as of January 1, 2025. Starting with our new Chief Scientific Officer Dr. James Linden.

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannovation Clinical Research Partners, LLC (CCRP) has announced key organizational changes, including the formation of three specialized clinical research divisions and the appointment of Dr. James Linden, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). These changes reflect the company’s commitment to advancing drug development, regulatory strategy, and commercialization for emerging therapeutics.

The new divisions focus on distinct areas of clinical research:

1. Traditional Drug Development – Including rare diseases, medical devices, and animal health.

2. Psychedelic-Based Therapeutics – Focused on treatments for conditions such as PTSD, anxiety, depression, addiction, and end-of-life distress.

3. Cannabis-Derived Novel Therapeutics – Addressing the demand for prescription and non-prescription cannabinoid-based treatments.

These divisions were established in response to evolving market and regulatory demands and the increasing need for specialized expertise in these fields.

As part of this expansion, Dr. James Linden has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer. With extensive experience in clinical research and drug development, Dr. Linden will oversee strategic initiatives in preclinical and clinical trials (Phases I-IV), regulatory frameworks, and market-entry solutions. His leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing research for neuropsychiatric conditions, including PTSD, depression, and addiction.

“Scientific innovation in cannabinoid and psychedelic therapeutics is accelerating, and structured clinical research is essential to bringing these treatments to market,” said Dr. James Linden, Chief Scientific Officer at CCRP. “These new divisions will enhance our ability to provide specialized expertise to organizations navigating this complex landscape.”

Cannovation Clinical Research Partners is the first full-service consulting firm specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid and psychedelic therapeutics. The firm collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, biotech companies, universities, and DEA-licensed researchers to support drug and product development.

Key Areas of Expertise:

• End-to-End Clinical Research Services – Covering preclinical research, clinical trials (Phases I-IV), and commercialization.

• Regulatory Strategy and Pre-IND Guidance – Navigating FDA, DEA, and international regulatory frameworks.

• Supply Chain and Material Sourcing – Supporting companies in securing high-quality raw materials.

• Commercial Strategies – Assisting in market entry, payor strategies, and competitive positioning.

As Cannovation Clinical Research Partners moves forward into 2025, the company remains focused on delivering best-in-class clinical research services for U.S. and international clients engaged in drug and product development.

For more information, visit www.CannovationCRP.com or contact:

Lisa Rich-Milan, Founder & CEO

Email: LRich-Milan@Cannovation-CRP.com

Phone: 678-310-8284

Michael Zaccaria, Founder & COO

Email: MZaccaria@Cannovation-CRP.com

Phone: 678-310-8284

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.