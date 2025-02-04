ARU Unveils New Brand Identity to Reflect Strategic Growth and Market Expansion

ARU's New Logo ARU's new website is now live across web and mobile devices at https://aru.solutions.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARU , the U.S. leader in specialty Property insurance product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology, announced today the launch of its new brand identity, including a new domain, website, and logo. Originally known for its national poultry confinement program, in recent years ARU has expanded into dozens of additional occupancies, while adding a mix of admitted and non-admitted lines of business. The current rebranding initiative represents the first complete overhaul of the company’s brand since its launch in 2016, but the company has made other incremental adjustments, the most notable being leaning into the short-form “ARU” vs. the original “Agribusiness Risk Underwriters.”William G. “Will” Johnson III, CEO and Co-Founder of ARU commented, “What a ride! In less than 10 years, ARU has grown from being just a concept on a whiteboard to becoming one of the largest specialty property writers in the country. Just last month we launched a new E&S Commercial Property facility writing up to $10M primary layers, and by the second quarter of 2025 we will have launched the U.S.’s first and only national E&S Farm, Ranch, and Rural Estates package product.”He continued, “Regardless of occupancy or line of business, ARU’s value proposition has never wavered; we deliver meaningful, sustainable solutions to stakeholders. Insurance consumers need dependable insurance products that will be here for the long haul, and insurance capital needs a reasonable rate of return; ARU delivers world-class results to both sides of the equation. Our rebranding, new email domain, and new website reflect the company’s ongoing commitment to being visionary leaders and solutions builders in the insurance space. Visit aru.solutions to explore ARU’s new look and learn more about our latest offerings.”Joseph Strickland III, Chief Underwriting Officer at ARU, echoed this sentiment stating, “ARU’s sustained trajectory of exponential growth is a result of our team’s disciplined underwriting approach combining data-driven methodology with creative solution building for the complex risk profiles of our customers. We have seized opportunities to embrace struggling markets and we’re proud of the success we’ve achieved. Our future is bright, and our rebrand sets the stage for the next era of innovation we’ll drive in the insurance industry.”Farid Nagji, Chief Operating Officer of ARU added, “While our legacy in agriculture remains strong, our new brand reflects ARU’s broader capabilities and our commitment to evolving with market demands. We recognize the opportunity to apply our specialized knowledge to other industries facing similar challenges, and our new logo and website reflect our mission to do just that.”ARU was founded in 2016 and quickly established itself as the U.S. leader in poultry confinement product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. From there the company has steadily added occupancies and expanded into serving larger and more sophisticated risks, both on a shared / layered and ground-up basis. ARU’s underwriting and loss control harnesses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable portfolio of historically challenging risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU’s products and services serve a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.

