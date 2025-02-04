LAZAREX CANCER FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PROGRAM EXPANSION TO EXTEND ITS COMMUNITY IMPACT

Each HUB works one neighborhood at a time to address the unique barriers that keep people in that specific community from accessing healthcare and cancer resources.

Non-profit also expands its leadership team to meet growing community needs

SAN FRANCISCO BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazarex Cancer Foundation is excited to announce the expansion of its programs and operations as it enters its 20th year of providing advocacy and assistance to improve cancer health equity, access and outcomes.“Since 2006, Lazarex has been laser focused on removing the financial barriers to clinical trial participation. I am happy to report that we have succeeded. Industry is now routinely offering patient expense reimbursement, allowing us to turn our focus to addressing other barriers that we have discovered along the way,” explains Dana Dornsife, Lazarex’s Founder and Mission & Strategy Officer.Expansion in 2025 will focus on Lazarex’s Cancer Wellness HUB Program. Launched in 2018, it now operates as a pop-up model in the San Francisco East Bay and Los Angeles, and in a brick-and-mortar location in Philadelphia. Each HUB works one neighborhood at a time to address the unique barriers that keep people in that specific community from accessing healthcare and cancer resources. This year Lazarex plans to expand its Cancer Wellness HUB program through community engagement, strategic partnerships, and policy and legislation to move the needle toward health equity in cancer care.“Our HUBs are changing how communities think about cancer and the actions taken to reduce cancer burden and address health disparities and we are thrilled to have plans in place to expand the HUB program to other locations this year and beyond. There’s a virtual model on the horizon too,” explains Erin Miller, who is being promoted to the role of Director of Operations and Development to oversee this scheduled growth. “We want to help the people who need cancer resources, services, and care to help them achieve better health outcomes. No one should ever have to face cancer alone. Lazarex is here to help, to connect, to fight for equal access.”In recognition of this programmatic expansion, Erin will now work with Dr. Marya Shegog to manage day-to-day responsibilities at Lazarex. Dr. Shegog is assuming the role of Director of Health Equity and Programs. “I am looking forward to leading Lazarex Cancer Foundation with Erin Miller and expanding our programs that support communities in need,” Dr. Shegog says. “We strive to improve cancer health outcomes and equitable access to cancer care through our patient advocacy efforts and by partnering with local organizations and at-risk communities to mobilize resources,” explains Dr. Marya Shegog. “Through our work, we are able to prove that there are solutions to systemic problems.”“Erin and Marya are both long-time Lazarex team members and have been instrumental in the development and function of our organization. Their combined skill sets will propel us forward as we enter a time of expansive program offerings,” Dornsife explains. “As I hand day-to-day responsibilities over to them, it will give me the opportunity to pursue my passion and strengths within Lazarex - developing strategic relationships, adapting to an ever-changing healthcare climate, and driving essential policy and legislative efforts to achieve sustainable change.”About Lazarex Cancer Foundation: Lazarex Cancer Foundation is a non-profit in the U.S. devoted to improving equity in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Since 2006, it has removed barriers through innovative programs helping more than 12,000 patients access cancer care and cancer clinical trials. Lazarex Programs drive equity in cancer care too. Its programs have resulted in up to 63% minority participation and up to 52% participation from households earning $25,000 or less. It has also successfully lobbied the FDA and 7 states to reinforce that reimbursing cancer patients for travel is an important step to drive equity. Learn more at Lazarex.org

