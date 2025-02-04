Four WAV Group Partners Named RISMedia 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers: Victor Lund, Marilyn Wilson, Bondilyn Jolly, and Kevin Hawkins – have been recognized as RISMedia 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

Four WAV Group partners – Victor Lund, Marilyn Wilson, Bondilyn Jolly, and Kevin Hawkins – have been recognized as RISMedia 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers.

Real estate is an industry full of great people who give to get. I can go to any city in America and connect with colleagues and feel like I am visiting family.” — Victor Lund, WAV Group, Founder

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAV Group announces that four of its partners – Victor Lund, Marilyn Wilson, Bondilyn Jolly, and Kevin Hawkins – have been recognized as RISMedia 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers for their outstanding contributions to the real estate industry. This honor places them among an exclusive group of top industry leaders acknowledged for their newsworthy achievements that positively impact real estate professionals, consumers, and communities.

RISMedia, the leading U.S. provider of real estate news and information services, unveiled its prestigious list of more than 300 Real Estate Newsmakers on Feb. 1. The honorees are showcased in RISMedia’s online directory at RISMedia.com and featured in the February issue of Real Estate magazine. These influential leaders are categorized as Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, and Luminaries, with an additional Hall of Fame recognition for select industry icons.

About the WAV Group honorees:

Victor Lund – Crusader: Victor Lund's work as Founder and CEO at WAV Group continues to shape industry-wide policy, technology, and brokerage strategies. In 2024, he advised major brokerages on data and technology strategies, advocated for redress of the Clear Cooperation policy, and led conversations about the evolving role of MLSs in a post-cooperative compensation landscape. Additionally, he played an instrumental role in relaunching the Broker Public Portal, ensuring it remains a vital industry initiative.

"Real estate is an industry full of great people who give to get," said Lund. "The greatest reward of decades working with real estate brokers, MLSs, and technology firms is the friendships. I can go to any city in America and connect with colleagues and feel like I am visiting family.”

Marilyn Wilson – Crusader: As CEO of WAV Group, Marilyn Wilson is known for her deep understanding of how real estate’s ecosystem functions and evolves. Under her leadership, in 2024, WAV Group fielded more research than any other firm actively monitoring industry sentiment with practitioners and consumers encouraging brokerages and MLSs to take responsibility for shifting dynamics. Speaking at RISMedia’s 2024 CEO & Leadership Exchange, Wilson advocated for brokerage accountability in agent compensation marketing. Leading the company’s WAVes of Change educational series, Marilyn regularly advocates for better ways for Associations and MLSs to address the needs of the real estate consumers. She has also led efforts to encourage MLSs to open their subscriptions to all active licensees and to encourage statewide reciprocal lockbox access.

“Real estate leaders have a responsibility to ensure every practitioner knows how to fully access and leverage the policies, tools, training and support available to effectively serve real estate consumers,” said Wilson. “Together, we make sure every American understands our industry’s undying commitment and passion to building their family’s generational wealth and helping them live the American dream.”

Bondilyn Jolly – Futurist: As a partner at WAV Group, Bondilyn Jolly leads the company's marketing division, assisting top brokerages and organizations with annual recruitment, retention, and communication strategies. In 2024, she launched a specialized marketing services division for brokerages, MLSs, associations, and technology firms, enabling them to execute high-impact national and regional campaigns. Jolly challenges companies to craft compelling brand stories and leverage innovative marketing strategies.

“I’m so blessed to work with some of the best minds in the industry,” said Jolly. “I love helping companies navigate the real estate landscape and grow their businesses, even in difficult times.”

Kevin Hawkins – Futurist: Kevin Hawkins has long been a champion of technological advancements in real estate, recently helping firms embrace AI-powered solutions. In 2023, he co-founded REAL AI, real estate's first weekly newsletter about artificial intelligence. REAL AI has become the go-to source for real estate agents learning about safe, practical AI tools and tactics. He also helped launch Revive AI – a presale renovation platform – and supported AI industry leader Restb.ai and its computer vision products and services. Hawkins also helped zavvie introduce AI innovations for mortgage lenders and loan officers to modernize Fintech processes.

“I’m incredibly grateful to work in an industry that I am passionate about because it positively impacts people in profound and life-changing ways,” said Hawkins.

RISMedia Founder, CEO and Publisher John Featherston highlighted the resilience and innovation of the 2025 Newsmakers, saying, “This year’s Newsmakers shine a spotlight on the innumerable ways this industry bravely confronted the sea change. Our 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers demonstrate the grit, tenacity, and resilience that dedicated real estate professionals have long been known for.”

RISMedia will celebrate the 2025 Real Estate Newsmakers, including the Hall of Fame inductees, at the upcoming Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on Sept. 5, 2025, at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., held in conjunction with the 2025 CEO & Leadership Exchange.

About WAV Group

WAV Group is real estate’s premier business and marketing consultancy, serving leading real estate brokerages, technology firms, MLSs, and real estate associations. For over 20 years, WAV Group has provided strategic insights, consumer research, technology consulting and tactical marketing, PR and content services, helping clients navigate change and move the industry forward by driving evolution. The company’s mission is to create waves of positive impact in real estate through innovation and forward-thinking strategies. Learn more at wavgroup.com.

About RISMedia

For more than 45 years, RISMedia has been the trusted source for news, trends, and business development strategies in residential real estate. Through its flagship publication, Real Estate Magazine, leading industry website RISMedia.com, and premier events—including the CEO & Leadership Exchange and Newsmakers Reception & Dinner—RISMedia delivers timely insights and invaluable networking opportunities. Visit RISMedia.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.