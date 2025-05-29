Author Laura Nastasia Releases Captivating Debut Novel, Soul Ferriers: The Day of Darkness

Soul Ferriers is available as an e-book on Amazon

This gripping tale blends adventure, mythology, and heartfelt moments, delivering an unforgettable journey of courage and purpose.

Laura Nastasia has created a colorful world of characters, skillfully weaving realism and mythological fantasy that collide into a wonderful adventure that tugs the heartstrings of any animal lover.” — Jody Ruddick

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fantasy lovers and animal enthusiasts alike are in for a treat with the release of Soul Ferriers, a spellbinding new novel by debut author Laura Nastasia. Now available on Amazon, Soul Ferriers takes readers on an unforgettable journey through the Astral Plane, where animals ferry souls to the afterlife and face challenges beyond imagination.

The story follows a restless Yorkshire Terrier named Margie, whose pursuit of off-leash freedom leads her into realms she never dreamed existed. But when an evil force threatens the balance of life and death, Margie must navigate treacherous landscapes, confront monstrous creatures, and challenge her own biases to rally a stubborn establishment into action. Amidst a backdrop of mythology and magic, Margie proves that even the smallest soul can make a difference.

“This story is about more than adventure; it’s about courage, duty, and the power of unlikely heroes,” said author Laura Nastasia. “Margie’s journey mirrors the struggles we all face when confronted with complacency, hubris, and our own shortcomings. Plus, who doesn’t love a tenacious Yorkie facing down the forces of darkness?”

With its rich mythology, heartfelt moments, and high-stakes adventure, Soul Ferriers is perfect for fans of thought-provoking fantasy and animal-centered storytelling. The book offers a profound exploration of themes like prejudice, procrastination, and the strength it takes to overcome them—all told through the perspective of an unlikely canine hero.

Laura Nastasia is a Data Engineer by day and a storyteller by night. When she’s not crafting worlds rich with magic and adventure, she’s wrangling her two dogs, five cats, and a household brimming with life in Phoenix, Arizona. An avid lover of puzzles, mythology, and the outdoors, Laura’s debut novel, Soul Ferriers, reflects her fascination with the mysteries of the universe and the indomitable spirit of animals.

Soul Ferriers is now available as an eBook on Amazon. Fans of fantasy, mythology, and animal-centered tales are encouraged to download their copy today and embark on Margie’s epic journey to the great beyond.

For interviews or additional information, please contact Laura Nastasia at https://www.facebook.com/soulferriers/

Laura Nastasia

Athereal Publishing

https://www.facebook.com/soulferriers/

https://www.soulferriers.com/

Enter the nine realms and go on an adventure with Soul Ferriers: The Day of Darkness

