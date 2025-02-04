CareSimple's Groundbreaking Interface-Less RPM Engine Earns Epic Toolbox Designation for 2025

CareSimple Earns Epic Toolbox Designation for 2025

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareSimple is proud to announce that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has achieved “Toolbox” status in Epic’s Showroom under the “Remote Patient Monitoring with Devices” category.The Toolbox is a curated collection of products within Epic’s Showroom that meet Epic’s rigorous integration standards and recommended best practices, collectively referred to as the “Blueprint.” Expanded in 2025 to include “Remote Patient Monitoring with Devices” the category recognizes solutions that allow providers to monitor and manage their patients’ chronic conditions. Devices that are distributed to a patient gather patient-generated health data such as blood pressure, heart rate, or weight. Data is sent back to Epic from the device. These products require patients to be explicitly enrolled in an RPM episode in Epic. Clinicians review the data in Hyperspace and take appropriate follow-up actions.This designation highlights CareSimple’s commitment to solidifying its position as the leading engine for health systems with enterprise-level ambitions in Remote Patient Monitoring. It reflects the company’s continued belief that leveraging electronic health records (EHRs) as operating systems for virtual care delivers not only seamless interoperability but also greater efficiency and scalability for providers managing increasingly large patient populations. It also demonstrates how quickly and profoundly CareSimple—bolstered by a strong feedback loop with its Epic-integrated health system partners—can drive innovation in a field often characterized by incremental progress.From a feature standpoint, CareSimple’s Toolbox application introduces the first true interface-less RPM engine for health systems, enabling providers to seamlessly manage the following core tasks directly within Epic:• Onboarding patients, including selecting care plan(s) and device(s) for shipment• Reviewing daily vitals, trends, and alerts• Documenting notes and interactions• Tracking billing metrics• Generating streamlined reports“Following a 75% increase in patient readings electronically collected at home and posted on Epic in 2024, CareSimple’s Toolbox status reaffirms our role as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations seeking scalable RPM solutions,” said Michel Nadeau, CEO and Founder of CareSimple. “By relentlessly collaborating with our Epic-integrated health system partners, we’ve accomplished what was once a dream: creating a true RPM engine that seamlessly integrates with enterprise systems, drives operational excellence, and brings RPM to the massive patient population that stands to benefit from it.”To learn more, visit the CareSimple listing in Toolbox on Showroom About CareSimpleCareSimple Inc., located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, is a leading provider of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions designed to connect patients and healthcare providers seamlessly and securely. By prioritizing ease of use and comprehensive EHR integration, CareSimple transforms how healthcare is delivered—enabling providers to monitor patients remotely while reducing burdens on both clinical staff and patients. Supporting health systems, payers, and physician practices, CareSimple ensures the delivery of high-quality remote care that meets today’s healthcare needs.Visit www.caresimple.com for more details.Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

