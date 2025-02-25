Lifestyle Wealth Management's FERS+ Procedure™ Continues to Set the Standard in Federal Retirement Planning

Dan Cronin, ChFEBC (Chartered Federal Employee Benefits Consultant)

Helping Federal Employees Navigate Retirement with Confidence through the FERS+ Procedure™

KAILUA, HI, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifestyle Wealth Management, led by Dan Cronin, ChFEBC℠ (Chartered Federal Employee Benefits Consultant), is proud to announce the trademarking and ongoing success of its Federal Employees Retirement System Plus (FERS+) Procedure™. This specialized, step-by-step procedure is meticulously designed to empower federal employees to confidently navigate their complex benefits and help forge a clear path toward financial success in retirement. By trademarking this unique procedure, Dan can better bring his proprietary approach to past and present federal employees needing guidance when making the most of their benefits.

Recognizing that typical retirement strategies tend to fall short for federal employees, Dan Cronin developed the FERS+ Procedure™ to help provide tailored guidance that combines an in-depth understanding of FERS benefits with professional knowledge of each benefit, their TSP, financial alternatives, tax-efficiency, and insurance strategies. “The goal of the FERS+ Procedure™ is to equip federal employees with the knowledge and tools necessary to help them navigate to-and-through the intricate terrain of their benefits, helping to ensure they achieve financial stability in retirement,” said Dan Cronin.

The FERS+ Procedure™ has four essential pillars: Federal Benefits Optimization, Lifestyle Income planning, Asset Alignment, and Tax Clarity. This comprehensive approach, done with you, not only helps simplify the complexity of federal benefits but also addresses the unique challenges brought about by changing policies, private sector alternatives, and options.

Lifestyle Wealth Management continues to serve federal employees in Hawaii and the U.S. through monthly FERS+ Workshops at Aliamanu Community Center and quarterly full-day FedImpact Workshops held at the Oahu Veterans Center in Honolulu, consistently attracting full houses. These sessions aim to help demystify federal benefits and financial planning, significantly impacting the audience by providing actionable insights and systematic processes.

As a recognized leader in federal benefits consulting, Lifestyle Wealth Management prioritizes ongoing education. Dan Cronin and his team actively participate in continuous training and annual recertification to stay current on federal employee policy changes. With over 100,000 federal and military personnel living in Hawaii, the FERS+ Procedure™ is a vital resource for those seeking specialized financial guidance.

Looking ahead, Dan Cronin plans to expand outreach efforts within the federal community by offering virtual webinars to make them more accessible. Initiatives include enhanced retirement application evaluation services and support to help ensure a smooth transition into retirement.

Federal employees seeking guidance on investment advisory, wealth building, or retirement readiness are encouraged to schedule a complimentary consultation with Dan and his team at Admin@Lifestyle-wm.com.

Lifestyle Wealth Management is committed to helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of federal benefits and retirement planning. The firm aims to protect and enhance clients' wealth for a confident financial future by focusing on clarity, professional advice, and optimization.

For more information, contact:

Dan Cronin

+1 808-206-9123

Admin@Lifestyle-wm.com

www.Lifestylewealthmgmt.com

C1W disclosure. Licensed Insurance Professional.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Insurance product guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing company. We are not affiliated with any government agency.

This is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be financial, legal or tax advice

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.