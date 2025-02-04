Gateway Digital Infrastructure Announces Funding Commitment to Support Data Center Prospect Development & EaaS Business

Capital will support data center prospect development and power procurement strategy with a focus on ‘behind the meter’ natural gas microgrid solutions.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gateway Digital Infrastructure, LLC (“Gateway” or the “Company”), a privately owned developer and Energy as a Service (“EaaS”) solutions provider to the data center industry, is pleased to announce a funding commitment from a seasoned commercial real estate investment management fund. Capital from this commitment will be utilized to support the Company’s greenfield and retrofit data center development and power procurement strategy with a focus on ‘behind the meter’ natural gas microgrid solutions.The demand for artificial intelligence (AI) is considered by some to be the beginning of the next industrial revolution. Where to house this computing technology and how to power data centers is emerging as the largest constraint to satisfy this demand. Natural gas-powered solutions stand out for its unmatched efficiency and reliability, making natural gas the preferred choice for large-scale data center operations today. The ability to understand where and how to source natural gas as the prime power source is an important step for any data center project going from concept to completion. According to Brian Van der Waag, the Company’s Managing Partner, “Gateway was developed to help fill this void in the market. Gateway operates at the intersection of the technology, power, resource and data center industries. We have boots on the ground with our team of natural gas supply specialists, land acquisition professionals, commodity, sustainability and resource experts, power operators and project management partners to enable us to propel data center projects over the finish line.”“As demand for data centers continues to far outstrip current capacity, Gateway is focused on developing assets that expand data availability and connectivity while utilizing natural gas microgrids as prime power source. We are very thankful for this financing commitment from our partners. We believe our grounded approach will allow us to help better serve hyperscaler and co-location partners who are looking to add capacity in a timely manner with natural gas as its prime power source,” added Mr. Van der Waag.Gateway will initially focus on “behind the meter” natural gas microgrid projects in the Northeast region.About Gateway Digital InfrastructureGateway Digital Infrastructure, LLC is a pure-play natural gas microgrid retrofit and greenfield developer and EaaS solution provider. We are committed to providing clean and sustainable energy solutions that benefit both the environment and your business. Our natural gas services are designed to reduce carbon footprint and promote a healthier planet. To learn more about our sustainable energy initiatives and microgrid natural gas data center initiatives visit us at www.G8wayDI.com FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

