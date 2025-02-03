Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,668 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers Announces Finalization of Settlement with Kroger Grocery Chain over Opioid Crisis

Attorney General Mike Hilgers is announcing Nebraska’s completion of its settlement agreement with Kroger, joining a bipartisan coalition of thirty state attorneys general with a $1.37 billion settlement. This settlement is addressing the grocery chain’s role in the opioid crisis. Nebraska will receive up to $5.1 million over 11 years for opioid abatement, with payments anticipated to begin this year.

In addition, Kroger has agreed to injunctive relief that requires its pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

Kroger operates 11 grocery stores across Nebraska under the name Baker’s. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Mike Hilgers Announces Finalization of Settlement with Kroger Grocery Chain over Opioid Crisis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more