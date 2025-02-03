Attorney General Mike Hilgers Announces Finalization of Settlement with Kroger Grocery Chain over Opioid Crisis

Attorney General Mike Hilgers is announcing Nebraska’s completion of its settlement agreement with Kroger, joining a bipartisan coalition of thirty state attorneys general with a $1.37 billion settlement. This settlement is addressing the grocery chain’s role in the opioid crisis. Nebraska will receive up to $5.1 million over 11 years for opioid abatement, with payments anticipated to begin this year.

In addition, Kroger has agreed to injunctive relief that requires its pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

Kroger operates 11 grocery stores across Nebraska under the name Baker’s.