"Martial Arts Master and Philanthropist Keith Bennett Shares His Journey of Faith and Resilience"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents " Do You See: Living by Faith ," the latest autobiography by Keith Joseph Bennett. This profound narrative explores Bennett's transformative journey from a challenging childhood to becoming a celebrated martial arts instructor and a beacon of community support in the Mid-Hudson region of New York.From enduring early life hardships such as severe poverty and abuse to the closure of the IBM plant in Kingston in 1994, Bennett's story dives deep into his life's severe trials. These experiences, coupled with multiple personal and financial setbacks, have sculpted his character and resilience, which he vividly shares with his readers.A central theme of Bennett's story is his deep-rooted faith in God, which has been his guiding light through life's tumultuous storms. His spiritual journey has not only helped him navigate personal hardships but has also fueled his professional pursuits and extensive philanthropic work.Keith Bennett's Karate Academy, established in Kingston in 1990, quickly rose to prominence as one of the nation's largest martial arts schools. The book provides an intimate look at Bennett's nearly 50-year martial arts career and his efforts in promoting the discipline both domestically and internationally.Beyond martial arts, Bennett is deeply involved in local charitable activities. Notably, he serves as the Director of Food Programming at People's Place, where his efforts focus on combating food insecurity in his community. His civic engagement spans various local nonprofits, emphasizing his dedication to giving back to the community that has supported him through his journey.The book also details Bennett’s courageous fight against prostate cancer, which he faced with characteristic humor and vulnerability. His candid recount of this battle underscores the unwavering strength and hope that define his life.Keith Bennett recently further discussed these themes in an interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, facilitated by Atticus Publishing. This in-depth conversation sheds additional light on the themes of his book and his ongoing impact in the community. Please see the embedded video below."Do You See: Living by Faith" is now available for purchase on major online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It is a compelling read for anyone interested in stories of personal triumph and the profound impact of faith.For interviews, book signings, and public appearances, contact Keith Bennett at (845) 399-3766.

Keith Joseph Bennett on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford!

