Tucson Rodeo Celebrates 100th Anniversary February 15-23

Statler Wright riding Saddle Bronc at the 2024 Tucson Rodeo

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo returns for its 100th anniversary Feb 15-23, 2025 in Tucson AZ. The 10 day event is sanctioned by the PRCA.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 100th anniversary of the La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo is February 15 – 23, 2025. Started in 1925 as an effort to promote tourism, the rodeo featured prizes like a 750 lb. block of ice and a “Big Cactus” ham. The rodeo gained quick success, and 7 years later moved to its current location, the Tucson Rodeo Grounds at south 6th Avenue and Irvington Road. The Tucson Rodeo has grown into one of the 10 Best Rodeos in the US according to USA Today, May 2024. Sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the Tucson Rodeo features top competitors in every event, many who start the rodeo season in Tucson and go on to compete in the National Rodeo Finals (NFR) in Las Vegas each December. A true Tucson tradition, local school districts close for two days for Rodeo Break to allow families the opportunity to attend the rodeo. The Tucson Rodeo has reached the 100-year milestone thanks to the Tucson Rodeo Committee who has continually nurtured the rodeo. The all-volunteer committee engages hundreds of volunteers for the annual event.EVENT INFORMATION:The Tucson Rodeo is held at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds, located at 4823 S 6th Ave. Gates open daily at 10am. At 12:30pm, the crowd warms up with local kids competing in Mutton Bustin’ (4-6 year old’s riding sheep) and Justin Junior Rodeo (6-13 years old), see the next generation of cowboys and cowgirls as they learn to compete. Then the action kicks into high gear each day at 2pm with ProRodeo. See the best professional cowboys and cowgirls compete daily in Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Women's Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding. The top athletes in each event return Sunday Feb 23 for the Tucson Rodeo Finals to earn their share of the purse.In addition, on Wednesday, Feb.19 the Tucson Rodeo Committee will host the Boots in the Dirt Music Festival featuring Aaron Watson, Josh Ward, Austin Williams, Drew Cooper and more! Gates open at 2pm. Tickets start at $55 with VIP and Meet and Greet options available, tickets at Tucsonrodeo.com LOCATION:Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave. Outdoor seating for 11,000 spectators each day.RODEO EVENTS:Each rodeo performance includes the following events: Bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, and bull riding sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA); and women’s barrel racing sanctioned by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). Pre-rodeo events include kids Mutton Bustin' for 4- 6 year olds; Justin Junior Rodeo for boys and girls 6–13. Children must have signed up in advance for these events.FORMAT:The Tucson Rodeo features six Pro-Rodeo performances. The top 12 cowboys and cowgirls from the first 5 rodeo performances return on Sunday, February 23 for the Tucson Rodeo Finals. Order of events for each rodeo performance: Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie-Down Roping, Women's Barrel Racing, Bull Riding.Monday Feb. 17th and Tuesday Feb. 18th features slack competition for barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down and team roping. Slack is open to the public with free admission for fans and school groups. Slack does not include rough stock events (bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding). Slack does not include any entertainment features.PUBLIC INFORMATION:Website and tickets: TucsonRodeo.com or call (520) 741-2233. Physical Location: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S 6th Ave Tucson AZ 85714.CONTRIBUTORS:• The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) sanctions the Tucson Rodeo.• Livestock provided by Beutler & Son Rodeo Company from Elk City, Okla. Bennie Beutler is honored in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.• Announcer Will Rasmussen calls the play by play.• ProRodeo Clown and Barrel Man JJ Harrison returns.• Ten-time PRCA Bullfighter of the Year Dusty Tuckness along with Wacey Muncell and Nathan Harp protect ejected cowboys during the bull riding competition.TUCSON RODEO COMMITTEELa Fiesta de los Vaqueros is staged by the nonprofit Tucson Rodeo Committee, Inc. A portion of the rodeo proceedsbenefits community groups including Lions Clubs, Knights of Columbus and the University of Arizona Rodeo Club.

