JC Sports Houston Partners with Major League Soccer to Launch MLS GO Program in Northeast Houston

JC Sports Houston MLS Go League

JC Sports Houston Indoor Center is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) to bring the MLS GO program to Houston.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JC Sports Houston Indoor Center is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) to bring the MLS GO program to Northeast Houston. This collaboration will introduce a high-quality, community-driven recreational soccer league designed to make the sport more accessible and enjoyable for young athletes.MLS GO is Major League Soccer’s premier recreational youth program, dedicated to providing an inclusive and structured soccer experience for players of all skill levels. By joining forces with MLS GO, JC Sports Houston will elevate its existing Rec Soccer League, offering numerous benefits to participants, including:* Official MLS GO Branding – Players will enjoy the excitement of wearing official MLS GO uniforms, reinforcing their connection to the sport’s highest level in the U.S.* High-Quality Coaching & Curriculum – Structured programming led by experienced coaches who focus on skill development, teamwork, and sportsmanship.* Inclusive & Community-Focused Environment – A league designed for players of all abilities, ensuring every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and have fun.* Pathway to Development – Exposure to structured gameplay that can serve as a stepping stone to more competitive soccer opportunities.* Engagement with MLS Initiatives – Players and families will be connected to MLS events, promotions, and experiences that inspire a lifelong love of the game.“We are super excited about this partnership,” said Jennifer and Cesar Coronel, Directors of JC Sports Houston. “For the past 10 years, we have been committed to providing high-quality youth sports programs all around Houston, and this collaboration with MLS represents a significant milestone for our organization. It validates our dedication to youth development and opens the door for even greater opportunities for the players in our community.”JC Sports Houston’s first-ever MLS GO Rec League will debut with the upcoming Spring League, kicking off on February 22nd at Fall Creek Sports Complex in Humble, Texas.Registration is now open, and families looking to join this exciting new program can sign up at jcsportshouston.com or by calling 281-624-6867.For media inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Coronel JC Sports Houston Phone: 281-624-6867 Email: info@jcsportshouston.com

JC Sports houston Launches MLS Go Soccer League in Houston, Texas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.