Verti CRE Expands Expertise with the Addition of Zeke Liston

Zeke Liston, Senior Director Investment Sales

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verti Commercial Real Estate, the brokerage rewriting the rules of the real estate game, proudly welcomes Zeke Liston to it's elite team of brokers. With six years of experience and over $85 million in total sales volume, Zeke is a proven industry leader who knows how to deliver results.

Known for his relentless drive and client-first approach, Zeke has built a reputation for turning challenges into opportunities. His addition to Verti CRE signals the company’s continued commitment to assembling a team of top-tier professionals who share its vision for innovation and excellence.

“Zeke is exactly the kind of broker who aligns with Verti’s mission to disrupt the status quo.” said Chris Homan, CEO of Verti CRE. “He’s got the results, the expertise, and the passion that defines our team. We’re thrilled to have him on board as we continue to set new standards for the industry.”

Liston joins Verti at an exciting time of growth and transformation. Known for its cutting-edge lead generation technology, unparalleled broker support, and collaborative culture, Verti CRE is revolutionizing how brokers and clients achieve success in the commercial real estate world.

“Joining Verti CRE is a game-changer for me,” said Zeke. “This is a brokerage that’s not just talking about innovation—it’s living it. I’m excited to be part of a team that’s making waves and delivering exceptional value to clients.”

With Zeke’s addition, Verti CRE further solidifies its position as a leader in the industry, combining talent, technology, and a forward-thinking approach to create a brokerage experience like no other.



About Verti Commercial Real Estate

Verti Commercial Real Estate is a next-generation brokerage that seeks to disrupt the industry by offering cutting-edge lead generation systems, unparalleled broker support, and innovative solutions. With a client- and employee-centric approach, Verti is committed to redefining commercial real estate through integrity, innovation, and collaboration. By leveraging technology and fostering a people-first culture, Verti empowers brokers and clients to achieve their goals in an ever-changing market.

