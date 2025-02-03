State of New Jersey v. Thomas Zingis and State of New Jersey v. Eileen Cassidy DWI Post-Conviction Relief

This notice is posted in accordance with State v. Zingis , 259 N.J. 1 (2024). If you were arrested and/or convicted of Driving While Intoxicated (“DWI”) and gave a breath sample on an affected Alcotest instrument, you may be entitled to post-conviction relief. This follows State v. Cassidy , 235 N.J. 482 (2018). That press release can be found here.

The public now has access to two documents that can help determine whether you may be entitled to post-conviction relief. The first is a spreadsheet of every breath sample given on affected Alcotest instruments between November 5, 2008, and April 9, 2016. The second is a database containing PDFs of the various affected calibration records. They can be found here.

If you believe that you may be entitled to relief, you may file a petition for post-conviction relief under Court Rule 7:10-2 with the municipal court administrator where you were convicted. You may consult with a private attorney or municipal public defender, if available, to determine whether you are entitled to relief and/or what action, if any, you should take.

