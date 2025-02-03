AG Platkin: State Medical Board Revokes Licenses of Two North Jersey Physicians in Unrelated Incidents of Alleged Sexual Misconduct During Office Visits

Perez Final Consent Order | Kahf Final Consent Order

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs announced today that the State Board of Medical Examiners (“Board”) has permanently revoked the licenses of two North Jersey physicians charged in unrelated criminal matters involving alleged sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Humberto T. Perez, who practiced family medicine in Jersey City, and Ahmad “Nazir” Kahf, a cardiologist who practiced in Haledon, agreed to the permanent revocation of their medical licenses in order to resolve administrative allegations of sexual and professional misconduct tied to the charges against them.

“We will not tolerate medical professionals who violate the strict prohibition against any form of sexual contact during professional interactions,” said Attorney General Platkin. “My office takes allegations of sexual misconduct among physicians very seriously and, as these latest actions demonstrate, is committed to holding violators accountable.”

“When physicians use their positions of trust to prey on vulnerable individuals behind closed doors, the harm to their victims can be profound and long-lasting,” said Cari Fais, Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs. “The actions we’re announcing today are the latest in our ongoing efforts to eradicate sexual misconduct in professional settings and to protect the public from the damage it causes.”

In November 2024, Jersey City Police charged Perez with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact for allegedly touching a patient inappropriately on two separate occasions during medical exams in July 2024. The alleged victim surreptitiously recorded the second interaction on his cell phone. The charges against Perez are pending with the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

To resolve the State’s allegations that the criminal charges, if proven, would warrant the revocation of Perez’s license for violating NJ laws governing professional conduct, Perez agreed to the permanent revocation of his medical license in a final consent order filed with the Board on January 21, 2025.

Kahf’s medical license was temporarily suspended by the Board in October 2023, following his arrest on charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact against a woman during an office visit that spring. The woman, who had accompanied an elderly patient to an appointment with Kahf, surreptitiously recorded the encounter on her cell phone. In April 2024, Kahf entered into a pretrial intervention program (“PTI”) for a period of 12 months, after which, and upon successful completion of the PTI, the criminal charges against him would be dismissed. By the terms of the PTI order, Kahf is precluded from practicing medicine for the duration of his participation in the program.

To resolve the State’s allegations that his actions violated NJ laws governing professional conduct, Kahf entered a final consent order filed with the Board on January 28, 2025, in which he agreed to the permanent revocation of his medical license.

Both Perez and Kahf consented to the permanent revocation of their licenses without admitting any wrongdoing. Under the terms of their individual consent orders, they are barred from reapplying for licensure in the future and must divest themselves from any current and future financial interest in, or benefit derived from, the practice of medicine. They are also precluded from managing, overseeing, supervising, or influencing the practice of medicine or provision of healthcare activities, including by testifying as an expert witness or being retained as a consulting expert, in the State of New Jersey.

The State was represented by Deputy Attorney General David M. Puteska in the Perez matter and by Deputy Attorney General Michelle Mikelberg in the Kahf matter, under the supervision of Section Chief Doreen A. Hafner, of the Professional Boards Prosecution Section, within the Affirmative Civil Enforcement Practice Group of the Division of Law. Investigators with the Enforcement Bureau within the Division of Consumer Affairs conducted the investigations.

Patients who believe that they have been treated by a licensed professional in an inappropriate manner can file an online complaint with the State Division of Consumer Affairs by visiting its website or by calling 1-800-242-5846 (toll free within New Jersey) or 973-504-6200.

