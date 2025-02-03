Police Officer Probationary Recruitment - February, 2025

Application Opens: Monday, February 10, 2025

Application Closes: At 750 applications or Friday, February 21, 2025 (whichever comes first)

On February 10, 2025, the City of Miami will open the Police Officer – Probationary Recruitment position.

Anyone wishing to apply MUST have a valid email address to create their unique user profile.

Please review Become a Miami Police Officer - Miami for instructions on applying for this position.