Police Officer Probationary Recruitment - February, 2025

  • Application Opens: Monday, February 10, 2025
  • Application Closes: At 750 applications or Friday, February 21, 2025 (whichever comes first)

 

On February 10, 2025, the City of Miami will open the Police Officer – Probationary Recruitment position.
Anyone wishing to apply MUST have a valid email address to create their unique user profile.

 

Please review Become a Miami Police Officer - Miami for instructions on applying for this position.

 

 

