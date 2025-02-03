Winter Storms Take a Toll on Chicagoland Homes: How to Address Hidden Plumbing Damage

J. Blanton Plumbing helps Chicagoland homeowners address hidden plumbing damage caused by winter storms, offering expert after-hours plumbing, gas line repair, and tankless water heater services. A J. Blanton Plumbing technician repairing a tankless water heater, providing expert after-hours plumbing services and gas line repair to address hidden plumbing damage caused by winter storms in Chicagoland homes.

J. Blanton Plumbing Advises Homeowners on Post-Winter Plumbing Repairs to Prevent Costly Emergencies

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a season of heavy snowfall and extreme cold, many Chicagoland homeowners may be unaware of the damage winter storms have caused to their plumbing systems. J. Blanton Plumbing, a trusted provider of professional plumbing services, is urging residents to schedule post-winter inspections to identify and repair hidden damage before it escalates into costly emergencies.The Impact of Winter Storms on Plumbing SystemsRepeated freeze-thaw cycles and prolonged exposure to freezing temperatures can weaken pipes, damage appliances, and put excessive strain on tankless water heaters and other plumbing components. Issues such as minor pipe leaks, compromised gas lines , and worn-out water heating systems often go unnoticed until they lead to significant failures.Common post-winter plumbing issues include:- Cracked or Leaking Pipes: Pipes may have developed small fractures from freezing and thawing, leading to slow leaks or sudden bursts.- Gas Line Damage: Extreme cold can cause underground gas lines to shift or develop leaks, which require immediate professional inspection.- Water Heater Wear and Inefficiency: Constant use during winter can strain tankless water heaters, reducing efficiency and increasing energy costs.- Clogged or Frozen Drains: Ice buildup and debris accumulation can obstruct drains, leading to slow water flow and potential backups.Preventative Steps to Address Hidden Plumbing DamageTo mitigate the risks associated with winter storm damage, J. Blanton Plumbing recommends the following:1. Schedule a Comprehensive Plumbing Inspection: A professional plumber can identify hidden leaks, check gas lines, and assess the condition of pipes and water heaters.2. Test and Maintain Water Heaters: Ensuring that tankless water heaters are operating efficiently can prevent unexpected breakdowns.3. Inspect Outdoor and Basement Plumbing: Exterior faucets, sump pumps, and basement pipes should be examined for signs of wear or damage.4. Address Small Issues Promptly: Early detection and repair of minor leaks or inefficiencies can prevent expensive emergency repairs later.After-Hours Plumbing Services for Urgent RepairsFor homeowners experiencing sudden plumbing failures, J. Blanton Plumbing offers after hours plumbing services to address emergencies, including burst pipes, gas leaks, and water heater malfunctions. Their team of licensed professionals is available 24/7 to provide immediate assistance and prevent further damage to homes.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has provided expert plumbing services in the Chicagoland area for over 30 years, specializing in after-hours plumbing, gas line repair, and tankless water heater maintenance and installation. Dedicated to quality service and customer satisfaction, J. Blanton Plumbing helps homeowners protect their properties year-round.Contact InformationFor more information on post-winter plumbing inspections or to schedule a service, contact J. Blanton Plumbing:J Blanton Plumbing, Sewer & Drain800 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614773-831-7574

