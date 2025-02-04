Imkan Connect Symposium to Focus on AI, Web, and Social Media Tools for Small Business Growth

Nate Teitel Aaron Bahrami Tanesha Reed

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Imkan Connect Symposium will take place on February 22, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Diwan Café in Dearborn, MI. This event will bring together business owners, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals to explore practical applications of AI, web tools, and social media for business growth and efficiency.Hosted by Imkan Leadership Development, the symposium is designed to provide insights into cost-effective digital strategies that can optimize operations, improve marketing efforts, and streamline workflow processes.Event OverviewThe symposium will feature expert-led discussions, interactive sessions, and case studies focused on AI-driven automation, website optimization, and digital marketing strategies tailored for small businesses.Key topics include:• AI Tools for Small Businesses – The role of artificial intelligence in automating tasks and enhancing customer engagement.• Website Optimization Strategies – Best practices for building an effective, cost-efficient online presence.• Social Media Growth Tactics – Techniques to increase brand visibility and audience engagement.• Entrepreneur Spotlight – Insights from local business owners on overcoming challenges and achieving sustainable growth.• Professional Networking Opportunities – Structured activities designed to foster connections among attendees.According to Nagham Alsamari, founder of Imkan Leadership Development and host of the event, the symposium is designed to address challenges commonly faced by small business owners.“Entrepreneurs often balance multiple responsibilities while managing limited resources,” said Alsamari. “This event will highlight strategies and tools that support business efficiency and long-term sustainability.”Speakers and Industry ExpertsThe event will feature speakers specializing in AI, digital marketing, and business strategy, providing data-driven insights and practical applications.Featured speakers include: Nate Teitel – Co-Founder of Anypath Technologies, specializing in AI-driven solutions for small business operations. Tanesha Reed – Social Media Marketing and Sales Coach at Modern Mogul, experienced in digital marketing and client engagement. Aaron Bahrami – Digital Marketing Manager at East Court Ford & Lincoln, with expertise in optimizing websites to enhance customer interaction.Each session will include an interactive Q&A segment, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with industry experts and gain a deeper understanding of emerging trends.Supporting Small Business Growth and CollaborationThe Imkan Connect Symposium is part of Imkan Leadership Development’s ongoing efforts to provide business owners and professionals with practical tools and resources for success. The event is held twice annually, creating opportunities for learning, collaboration, and industry networking.Event Sponsors and Community SupportThe symposium is supported by several local businesses and organizations, including:• Diwan Yemeni Coffee & Tea• Desserts by Dua• 7Pivots• Chase Herrmann Media• Oda Media• Clearheaded LLC• Modern Mogul• APR.TRAVEL2024These partnerships reflect a collective effort to promote entrepreneurship and small business development within the community.Event Details & Registration📅 Date: February 22, 2025⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM📍 Location: Diwan Café, Dearborn, MI🎟 Registration & Tickets: imkanleadership.com/connectAbout Imkan Leadership DevelopmentFounded in 2023, Imkan Leadership Development provides leadership training, DISC assessments, coaching, and keynote speaking for business professionals and organizations. The company focuses on creating productive, collaborative work environments through structured training and mentorship programs.As part of its community initiatives, Imkan Leadership Development offers free leadership resources, including:• Monthly networking events• Live leadership webinars• Mentorship programsThrough events like the Imkan Connect Symposium, the organization aims to equip business owners with relevant industry insights and practical solutions for professional growth.“Building a strong business community requires access to knowledge and a platform for collaboration,” said Alsamari. “This symposium serves as an opportunity for business professionals to engage with industry experts and gain practical insights that support business success.”

