CTO and ASM Continue Training to Strengthen Caribbean Tourism Leaders’ Airline Negotiation Skills

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on a successful training partnership, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is once again teaming up with ASM Global Route Development Consultants to equip senior tourism professionals with specialized skills in airline marketing, incentives and negotiations. The exclusive two-day workshop, scheduled for February 6-7, 2025, at ASM’s corporate office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, takes place just ahead of the Routes Americas Conference in The Bahamas (February 10-12) – a key opportunity for Caribbean destinations to engage with airline partners.With air connectivity being a bedrock of the Caribbean’s tourism success, this training will empower participants with practical strategies to strengthen their air service development efforts. Tourism professionals from Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Tobago will attend, reflecting the region’s ongoing commitment to expanding airline partnerships and improving accessibility.The program will cover essential topics such as aviation marketing plans, airline incentive strategies, and negotiation techniques to help Caribbean destinations secure new routes, increase frequencies, and enhance overall connectivity.Dave Appleby, ASM’s Director of Air Service Development Consulting, emphasized the significance of the “Airline Marketing, Incentives & Negotiations for Tourism Stakeholders training workshop”: “Air Service Development is such an important aspect of increasing inward tourism to the Caribbean and the two-day course will once again set out the key principles and best methods of working together with airlines to secure new routes and increase frequencies (and) more seat capacity. This really is a pivotal workshop for developing the Caribbean’s future air connectivity.”Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO Secretary-General & CEO, said: “Our collaboration with ASM underscores a commitment to fostering the high-value relationships that are crucial for air service development and to bolstering the Caribbean’s position in the global aviation market. Workshops like these equip Caribbean tourism stakeholders to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive field.”She further emphasized CTO’s dedication to capacity building: “We are more committed than ever to investing in education and empowerment for our member countries and facilitating the discussions and developments we need to create the future we collectively envision for Caribbean tourism.”As an added incentive, CTO members can access the program at a special discounted rate, covering all training materials – making it a cost-effective investment in the region’s tourism growth.﻿By expanding training opportunities and fostering collaboration, CTO and ASM are helping Caribbean destinations secure stronger airline partnerships, increase airlift, and drive sustainable tourism development across the region.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.The CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

