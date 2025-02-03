Hawaii Departement of Transportation installing speed table at Māmalahoa Highway and Kaʻiminani Drive Kaʻiminani Drive

Main, News Posted on Feb 3, 2025 in Highways News

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will install a speed table at the intersection of Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) and Kaʻiminani Drive to improve safety on Hawaiʻi’s roadways.

The speed table will be installed at mile post 33.2 at the current crosswalk, on Friday, Feb. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weather permitting. The speed table, a raised area placed across the roadway, has been designed to accomodate the posted speed limit of 35 mph. During construction there will be lane closures in both directions.

HDOT is installing traffic-calming devices, including raised crosswalks, speed tables and speed humps, to promote pedestrain safety by providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter residential and school areas. Since 2019, HDOT has implemented 258 speed humps and raised crosswalks statewide. In 2024, we installed 63 statewide, which exceeded our goal of 40 for the year. In 2025, our goal will again be 40 speed humps/raised crosswalks statewide. We currently have 18 that have been designed or are in the design process. For additional information, visit the HDOT Safety Improvement Map at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-map/

Electronic signs will be placed to let drivers know of the work area. Please use caution while traveling through the work zone. For weekly lane closures on Hawaiʻi Island go to our website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/.

###

Media contact(s):

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]