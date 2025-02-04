Chamber of Mothers Announces the Purpose-Driven Acquisition of ‘Pumpspotting National Bus Tour’

Chamber of Mothers Acquires the Pumpspotting National Bus Tour.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chamber of Mothers , the most influential organization advocating for mothers on critical issues like paid leave, affordable childcare, and maternal health – currently empowering 4 million mothers directly and reaching up to 20 million people each month – announces the purpose-driven acquisition of the Pumpspotting National Bus Tour. This strategic move will significantly enhance the Chamber’s mission to unite mothers nationwide, strengthen its advocacy efforts, and broaden its grassroots impact.“We are thrilled to welcome the Pumpspotting National Bus Tour into the Chamber of Mothers family,” said Erin Erenberg, Executive Director of Chamber of Mothers. “This acquisition strengthens our support and advocacy efforts, providing a powerful platform to connect with mothers nationwide, mobilize action, and expand our impact. It marks a pivotal moment in our journey to create lasting change for families across the U.S. The National Bus Tour, as a mobile hub, will support the engagement of our growing chapters and leadership, build grassroots power, and accelerate our work uniting parents and transforming policies,” she added.Pumpspotting, which has spent nearly a decade transforming maternal health by turning the baby-feeding experience into a positive and empowering journey for mothers, has seen remarkable growth. In 2024, the company achieved a 600% revenue increase, fueled by the success of its national bus tour and the expansion of its enterprise business technology. Through accessible technology, workplace initiatives, and unique in-person experiences, Pumpspotting has positively impacted over 100,000 postpartum mothers. By connecting them to a supportive community and providing essential resources and encouragement, it has helped reduce isolation, build confidence, and offer real-time maternal care support.“This acquisition presents a powerful opportunity to expand the last decade of community building and serving breastfeeding mothers through our mobile platform, workplace solution, and in-person experiences. It’s incredibly meaningful to see this vital work evolve with the acquisition of the National Bus Tour. I am thrilled to work alongside the Chamber of Mothers leadership team and our amazing corporate partners to bring the 2025 Mothers United Tour to millions of mothers across the U.S.," said Amy VanHaren, Founder & CEO of Pumpspotting.In 2024, the Pumpspotting National Bus Tour—supported by partners like Aeroflow, Munchkin, Attn: Grace, Cimilre, Stonyfield, and many more—achieved impressive milestones, including 45,000 on the ground touchpoints, 1.7 billion in media reach, and 2 million organic social media impressions.“We’re thrilled to see Pumpspotting’s mission continue to grow as part of the Chamber of Mothers,” said Caitlin Wege, Chairperson of the Pumpspotting Board of Directors. “Amy VanHaren has spent nearly a decade transforming the baby-feeding support experience for parents worldwide, while also pioneering workplace support for pumping parents. From building a groundbreaking women’s health tech platform to leading the National Bus Tour, Amy’s unwavering passion for nurturing communities and driving change will only amplify as she partners with the Chamber of Mothers.”The 2025 Mothers United Tour is set to kick off as an expanded and reimagined National Bus Tour, promising to ignite passion and unity among mothers across the country. This electrifying tour, featuring a newly refreshed bus, will bring together mothers and mission-aligned brands, visiting cities nationwide to spark connection and celebrate the shared experience of motherhood. With vibrant community-building gatherings and high-profile event appearances, the tour will empower millions of mothers to connect, support one another, and discover essential products and services. Partnering with over 45 Chamber of Mothers chapters across the U.S., the tour is primed to drive powerful corporate partnerships and consumer memberships, fueling the Chamber’s advocacy efforts and critical programs."With the acquisition of the National Bus Tour, Pumpspotting is able to focus on the next phase of its core business—empowering new mothers through a digital platform that provides personalized baby-feeding support and community-driven guidance. Our app has supported over 3 million feeding sessions through partnerships with over 60 enterprise companies from mid-market to Fortune 500s. We’re committed to helping mothers build confidence, reduce isolation, and feel supported every step of the way." – Alisa Marie Beyer, Chief Operating Officer, Pumpspotting.For tour inquiries, please contact Amy VanHaren at amy@pumpspotting.com or sign up to get updated information at: 2025 MothersUnited Tour.For media inquiries, please contact Deshi Singh, Co-Founder of Chamber

