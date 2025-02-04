PrimeLine Products Inc. Expands Full-Service IMS Solutions, Sets New Standards in Trenchless Rehabilitation

IMS Robotics

PrimeLine Products Inc. leads in IMS Robotics with complete solutions in sales, training, rentals, and expert service.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrimeLine Products Inc. enhances trenchless rehabilitation with its comprehensive IMS Robotics offerings, including the advanced MICRO S Light. These services, which cover sales, training, rentals, and support, equip clients with the necessary tools and expertise for complex pipeline projects. By delivering cutting-edge technology and robust support, PrimeLine Products Inc. sets a new standard for excellence in the industry.Empowering Customers with End-to-End SolutionsPrimeLine Products Inc. offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the diverse needs of its clients. From equipment sales to hands-on training, flexible rental options, and expert service support, PrimeLine Products Inc. equips customers with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed. The company’s training programs help clients maximize the performance of IMS Robotics equipment, while its rental options provide cost-effective solutions for short-term project needs. Additionally, PrimeLine Products Inc.’s service support keeps equipment in peak condition, minimizing downtime and boosting efficiency.Spotlight on Innovation: The MICRO S LightAs part of its full-service offerings, PrimeLine Products Inc. proudly features the MICRO S Light as a key component of its IMS Robotics offerings, a state-of-the-art robotic cutter designed to enhance pipeline maintenance and sewer rehabilitation. Its compact design, 90° bendability, and high-quality color camera make it ideal for clearing deposits and obstructions in tight spaces. This innovative tool underscores PrimeLine Products Inc.’s commitment to delivering advanced solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the trenchless rehabilitation industry A Full Range of Tools for Every ChallengeIn addition to the MICRO S Light, PrimeLine Products Inc. carries the full range of IMS Robotic Cutter Line products , each designed to address specific challenges in pipeline rehabilitation. The MICROlight is ideal for house connection lines, offering precise adjustments with its 400° rotating head and 90° swivel movement. The NANOeasy provides flexibility and integrated camera technology for small-to-medium-sized pipes, while the DRIVE System delivers self-propelled cutting capabilities for large-scale operations. The WIPERcam Basic enhances inspection processes with its wiper-equipped camera head, delivering clear visibility in narrow pipelines. PrimeLine Products Inc.’s full-service approach gives customers access to the right tools, training, and support to maximize the performance of these advanced systems.Join the Conversation and Share FeedbackPrimeLine Products, Inc. invites feedback on the MICRO S Light, the IMS Robotic Cutter Line, and all other offerings. Reviews are essential for evaluating the impact of these technologies on sewer rehabilitation and operational efficiency. Explore the full range of solutions and share experiences by visiting https://www.primelineproducts.com/ About PrimeLine Products, Inc.PrimeLine Products, Inc., has been a reliable supplier in the trenchless rehabilitation industry since July 1998. As a family-owned and operated company, high standards of reliability, quality, and performance are prioritized. The company caters to the evolving needs of the trenchless market by providing top-quality equipment and expert support. The experienced team at PrimeLine Products is knowledgeable about the industry’s technical requirements and strives to meet customer and vendor expectations effectively. Contractors and plumbers seeking leading-edge solutions and training in trenchless technology will find that PrimeLine Products is equipped to facilitate success and guarantee satisfaction. For more information or to make a purchase, visit https://www.primelineproducts.com/

