Ejercito: Senate OKs BARMM polls postponement

February 3, 2025 Senate OKs BARMM polls postponement The Senate has passed on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2942, which seeks to reset the regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to October 13, 2025. "The passage of this bill once again demonstrates the Senate's commitment to establishing a final and enduring peace in Mindanao," Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito, who is the author and sponsor of the bill, said during the plenary session on Monday, February 3. The term of office for elected officials will begin at noon on October 30 following their election, the bill reads. Ejercito emphasized that the bill provides necessary "breathing room" to address the implications of the Supreme Court's ruling in Province of Sulu vs. Hon. Salvador C. Medialdea. "In other words, it is a pitstop on the road to peace. It is not a dead end, as some have unfairly characterized it," he said. He assured that this measure will not lead to an indefinite extension of terms but will give the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) ample time to ensure a smooth transfer of power. "This paves the way for the Bangsamoro people to finally chart their own destiny and secure their future," Ejercito added. Under the measure, the next election shall be held and synchronized with the 2028 national elections, and every 3 years thereafter. He expressed gratitude for the swift approval of the measure, acknowledging the support of Senate President Chiz Escudero and former Majority Leader Senator Joel Villanueva in bringing the bill to the finish line.

