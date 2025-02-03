DAGS VNR: STATE ACCOUNTING DEPARTMENT TRANSITIONS TO RENEWABLE ENERGY EQUIPMENT

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES

KA ʻOIHANA LOIHELU A LAWELAWE LAULĀ

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

KEITH A. REGAN

COMPTROLLER

KA LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ

MEOH-LENG SILLIMAN

DEPUTY COMPTROLLER

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ

STATE ACCOUNTING DEPARTMENT TRANSITIONS TO RENEWABLE ENERGY EQUIPMENT

The Move Aligns with the Governor’s Goal to Achieve 100% Clean Energy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 1, 2025

HONOLULU — The state is investing in more green-energy lawnmowers to maintain its greens. The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) is concluding a trial period using an electric lawnmower and has decided to move forward with obtaining more electric lawnmowers as the need arises, to replace an aging fleet.

“This is in line with Hawai‘i’s commitment to achieve the nation’s first-ever 100 percent renewable portfolio standards (RPS), as stated in The Hawai‘i Clean Energy Initiative ,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. On Tuesday, Governor Green outlined new policy objectives and directives for the state of Hawaiʻi, including accelerating renewable development for neighbor island communities to hit 100% renewable portfolio standards from 2045 to 2035, setting a statewide goal of 50,000 distributed renewable energy installations (such as rooftop solar and battery systems) by 2030, and directing state departments to streamline and accelerate the permitting of renewable developments to reduce energy costs and project development timelines.

In March 2024, DAGS’ Central Services Division (CSD) leased-to-own its first battery-powered mower. DAGS Director and Comptroller Keith Regan said, “It’s faster, quieter and more economical. By leasing the vehicle, we are given a free loaner if it breaks. Therefore, we don’t lose productivity waiting for a mower to be fixed.”

CSD’s Grounds Maintenance Program services 115 sites across 98 acres statewide, including public office buildings, libraries, health centers and civic centers. CSD owns three diesel-powered mowers and two gas-powered mowers.

It costs about $800 a month to power a gas mower compared to $260 for an electric one. Administrator James Kurata estimates this saves the state about $6,500 a year. He added, “We’re pleased to be part of the solution to reduce our dependency on oil.”

RESOURCES

(Image courtesy: DAGS)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/j4kg2i77h8u9cuylnrod8/ACPFQWK2a73-rTj5sS3DQ1o?rlkey=gvqhg1uj01uvgc5y773lddba5&st=10j9j0fs&dl=0

(3 soundbites, b roll, stills for web, script)

# # #

DAGS’s electric lawnmowers

Script and tease

VO SOT:

CG: More electric lawnmowers for State/ Honolulu

The State is investing in more green-energy lawnmowers to maintain its greens. The Department of Accounting and General Services or “Dags” (said like one word) is ending a nearly one-year trial period using an electric lawnmower. It has decided to move forward with leasing more battery-powered mowers, to replace its aging fleet.

This supports the Governor’s renewable energy policy. On Tuesday, Governor Green set new objectives for the state, including accelerating 100% renewable energy goals for neighbor islands– TEN years earlier, by 2035.

DAGS cuts the grass at 115 sites across 98 acres statewide.

“SOT Keith Regan” KEITH REGAN/ DAGS DIRECTOR AND COMPTROLLER

0:15 We’re investing in electric mowers because we are trying to go green with the way we’re operating our equipment, and this is a good opportunity for us to leverage existing or new technology. 25

“SOT James Kurata” JAMES KURATA/ DAGS CENTRAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATOR

0:41We like it because it’s one, it’s quieter. It, it, it’s in line with the state’s initiative for greening or green initiatives to reduce our dependency on fossil fuels, it reduces our maintenance costs with less moving or less moving parts. 0:59

TRAILING VO

It costs about $800 a month to power a gas mower- compared to $260 for an electric one. Kurata (koo-ROT-ah) estimates this saves the State about $6,500 a year.

TEASE:

“SOT Keith Regan” KEITH REGAN/ DAGS DIRECTOR AND COMPTROLLER

1:06 these mowers are clean, quiet, and effective.

IT’S ELECTRIC! THE STATE’S MAKING THE SWITCH TO BATTERY-POWERED LAWNMOWERS. WHY IT’S GOOD FOR YOUR TAXPAYER DOLLARS. THAT’S NEXT.

