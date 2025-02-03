West Virginia Department of Human Services Announces New Cabinet Secretary, Alex J. Mayer

​​The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) is pleased to announce that Governor Patrick Morrisey has appointed Alex J. Mayer as the new Cabinet Secretary of DoHS. Secretary Mayer, a U.S. Army veteran, brings over 12 years of experience in public administration, operations management, strategic planning, and public policy, with a proven track record in leading health and human services programs.

Secretary Mayer has dedicated his career to public service, having held leadership roles in the State of South Dakota, most recently as the Chief of Children and Family Services. In this role, he oversaw key programs in Child Welfare, Economic Assistance such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and Child Support. He also has experience leading initiatives in chronic disease prevention and public health.

Secretary Mayer is known for his collaborative leadership style and his ability to build strong, effective partnerships that drive positive outcomes. His proactive approach and talent for engaging others have helped foster trust and achieve meaningful results across public health and social services programs.

“I am honored to join the West Virginia Department of Human Services and contribute to the continued success of this vital agency,” said Alex J. Mayer, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “I look forward to working alongside dedicated professionals to improve the well-being of West Virginians, with a special focus on supporting our most vulnerable populations.”

DoHS is committed to promoting a thriving and healthy state by providing access to critical healthcare, essential social services, and trusted information. With Secretary Mayer’s leadership, the agency looks forward to advancing its mission and continuing its efforts to improve the lives of West Virginians.