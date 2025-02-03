BERMUDA TOURISM AUTHORITY LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER SKYNAV EXPERIENCE IN THE NORTH ATLANTIC

Bermuda - SKYNAV SKYNAV Immersive Technology

An immersive new virtual reality platform puts Bermuda on the map as a must-see destination.

Our decision to choose SKYNAV underscores our commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance Bermuda’s digital presence and drive consumer engagement” — Tiara N. Webb, at the Bermuda Tourism Authority

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) is proud to announce its partnership with SKYNAV, a groundbreaking interactive platform that brings Bermuda’s stunning landscapes and world-class attractions to life like never before. As the first North Atlantic destination to partner with SKYNAV, Bermuda will be making waves with this innovative tool, designed to rival the appeal of traditional Caribbean getaways.

SKYNAV, a leader in interactive tourism mapping, empowers users to explore destinations in vivid detail from the comfort of their own homes. This cutting-edge technology offers 360-degree panoramic views and immersive virtual walkthroughs of Bermuda’s most iconic sites, including the renowned Port Royal Golf Course, the historic Royal Naval Dockyard, and the pink sands of Horseshoe Bay Beach. Travelers and planners alike can now seamlessly experience Bermuda’s tropical allure, creating a new era of “try before you fly” travel planning. This supports the user experience for GotoBermuda.com, the island’s award-winning search-optimized consumer website that enjoys over three million visits annually.

“By integrating SKYNAV into our website, we aim for users to have an enriched interactive environment to enhance their decision-making when booking Bermuda, for sales engagement, and highlighting key signature experiences,” said Tiara N. Webb, at the Bermuda Tourism Authority. “Our decision to choose SKYNAV underscores our commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance Bermuda’s digital presence and drive consumer engagement.”

The BTA is looking to incorporate local attractions, businesses, and experience providers who have subscribed to the BTA Connect stakeholder platform into its SkyNav platform in the future. Presence on the interactive map will be designed to enhance our stakeholders’ visibility and add value to existing BTA Connect partner benefits.

Although Bermuda is not technically located in the Caribbean, “its tropical charm, stunning visuals, and unparalleled attractions ensure it more than competes with its southern counterparts.” said Ty Downing, co-founder of SKYNAV.

“Potential Bermuda travelers can fully immerse themselves in the beauty and vibrancy of the island before ever setting foot on its shores. This custom SKYNAV experience will make travel planning easier than ever, offering an invaluable resource for travel agents and event planners looking to create unforgettable experiences in Bermuda says Downing.

SKYNAV’s ease of use and stunning visual quality are game-changers for the travel industry. By offering an intuitive and engaging platform, the technology allows users to visualize their journeys in unprecedented detail, making Bermuda an irresistible choice for their next vacation or corporate event.

Check out the Bermuda SKYNAV experience here.



ABOUT THE BERMUDA TOURISM AUTHORITY:

The Bermuda Tourism Authority is an independent, dynamic organization dedicated to growing Bermuda’s tourism economy while fostering opportunities for Bermudians. Guided by the National Tourism Plan, the BTA celebrates the island’s unique culture and history, ensuring Bermuda continues to thrive as a premier destination. www.Gotobermuda.com/bta

ABOUT SKYNAV:

SKYNAV is a global leader in virtual reality and interactive mapping, transforming the way people explore and plan travel. Through advanced technology, SKYNAV delivers immersive experiences that bring destinations to life, enhancing engagement and decision-making for travelers and planners alike.

ABOUT BTA CONNECT:

BTA Connect is the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s web-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, designed to support Bermuda’s hospitality and tourism industry. The platform serves as an extranet portal where industry partners can manage contact information, update business listings, add amenities, upload images, and integrate social media links. Once approved, this information is published on the official visitor website, GoToBermuda.com, ensuring an accurate and engaging digital presence for travelers. BTA Connect enhances industry collaboration and provides businesses with a centralized tool to optimize their visibility within Bermuda’s tourism network.

