'Nick and Nora Charles Meet The Lincoln Lawyer' in Thrilling New Book, Raise Your Other Right Hand

In this witty, suspenseful new novel, a dynamic couple’s professional and personal lives intersect, causing their marriage to be tested in ways for which they could never prepare. Author and former trial attorney Jody Weiner

With a nod to The Thin Man, author and former trial attorney Jody Weiner welcomes readers into the world of Archie and Lora Krafter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Archie Krafter doesn’t need anything else on his plate. He’s happily tending to his lovely wife, Lora, talented musician and proprietor of a small repertory theater, while dodging his mafia in-laws. After many years representing high-profile clients, Archie is enjoying a quieter life away from the courtroom and penning “The Naked Lawyer” current events blog. All of that is about to change.

In his humorous, fast-paced new book, Raise Your Other Right Hand, author Jody Weiner lures readers into Archie and Lora’s high-wire world — married and still madly in love after 13 years — as they grapple with personal and professional challenges that are about to collide.

When NBA superstar Radon Jaalaba goes missing from a nationally televised game on Christmas after fleeing the scene of a drug-related shooting that kills his intimate friend and a responding police officer, Archie is handed the case of his career. Once America’s hero on the basketball court, Radon is now on trial for his life, battling addiction and the weight of a career-threatening secret.

But Radon’s case isn’t the only thing on Archie’s plate, as Lora and Archie find themselves ensnared in her notorious family’s business. Lora’s estranged father, Sal Dellacozzi, the aging “Rapini King” of Northern California, calls on Lora to look after her younger brother, Dominic, who also seeks Archie’s legal help as he has been unjustly accused in an international identity theft ring operating from a Dellacozzi Industries building.

As Archie and Lora careen toward Radon and Dominic’s days of reckoning, find out if their love can endure the powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. Will her family’s influence prevail over Archie’s soul in his fight for justice? Or will their bond prove unbreakable?

About the Author

Jody Weiner, writer, attorney and producer, wrote the novel Prisoners of Truth, a national IPPY award winner, (Council Oak Books 2004, pb 2006). Along with Dr. Jane Goodall and other animal activists, Weiner co-authored Kinship with Animals (COB 2007), an anthology of true interspecies encounters, where he writes about serving as attorney to Koko the signing gorilla. Weiner was a consulting producer and wrote additional dialogue for the animated feature film Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs Evil (TWC and Kanbar Ent. 2011); was consulting producer/counsel for the Genesis award-winning documentary A Conversation with Koko (1999); and penned the original comedy screenplay Heck No! (adapted for streaming series in 2023). He currently serves as Board President of San Francisco’s Litquake Foundation, producer of the largest and longest-running annual literary festival west of The Mississippi.

Crime Therapy, Weiner’s sequel to Raise Your Other Right Hand, is scheduled for publication in 2026.

For more information, visit www.jodyweiner.com.

Raise Your Other Right Hand

Publisher: Speaking Volumes

Release Date: March 11, 2025

ISBN-13: 979-8-89022-250-3‎

(e-book): 979-8-89022-249-7

To be available for pre-order on Amazon.com

