New FusionAuth Partner Network Launched to Meet Growing Demand for Downloadable Authentication

AWS, Google, Cloudelligent, DoiT join as inaugural members

Partnering with FusionAuth allows us to leverage robust tools and expert support to streamline implementations, cut deployment time, and deliver cost-effective solutions our customers can rely on.” — Qasim Akhtar, CEO of Cloudelligent

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FusionAuth, the only dev-first, downloadable Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solution, announced the launch of a Partner Program to support a growing demand for authentication with a hybrid deployment model. The program features some of the industry's most trusted names, including AWS and Google. When authentication initiatives require assistance around implementation, ongoing maintenance, architecture design, or even cost optimization, the FusionAuth Partner Program has a partner to help.The FusionAuth Partner Program offers a network of leading hyperscalers, systems integrators (SIs), and technology providers to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes – whether they’re focused on hosting compatibility, seamless implementation, ongoing maintenance, or optimizing costs.“At FusionAuth, we understand that identity is at the heart of the best digital experiences,” said Brian Pontarelli, CEO of FusionAuth. “Our new partner program provides tools for partners to simplify authentication by enabling local testing and native integration. Since FusionAuth can be downloaded and run on any computer, anywhere in the world, partners can simplify development processes and deliver better solutions, faster. Allowing partners to deploy FusionAuth in their customer’s environments can dramatically increase security as well. This program helps partners support their customers’ app modernization and security efforts while delivering faster development, improved security, and greater flexibility.”Qasim Akhtar, CEO of Cloudelligent said, "At Cloudelligent, we know that time-to-market without sacrificing security is everything for our clients, and integrating authentication solutions can sometimes slow things down. Partnering with FusionAuth allows us to leverage robust tools and expert support to streamline implementations, cut deployment time, and deliver cost-effective solutions our customers can rely on."The program kicks off with an impressive lineup of leading organizations, including:-- AWS: As a global leader in cloud computing, AWS provides the infrastructure and tools necessary for building secure and reliable applications. FusionAuth works seamlessly with AWS services, enabling businesses to integrate and deploy with confidence. Additionally, FusionAuth is available in the AWS Marketplace , making it even easier to deploy and manage.-- Google: A pioneer in technology and cloud innovation, Google’s partnership with FusionAuth brings advanced solutions for identity management and authentication to businesses worldwide. FusionAuth is also available in the Google Cloud Marketplace , simplifying the process of integration and deployment.-- Cloudelligent: As a trusted cloud consulting and implementation service provider, Cloudelligent helps organizations design and deploy scalable solutions. Together we’re making it easier to implement FusionAuth in even the most complex environments.-- DoiT: Known for its expertise in cloud optimization and support, DoiT works with organizations to maximize the value of their cloud investments. Our collaboration ensures that FusionAuth installations can be optimized for performance and cost-efficiency in the cloud.The FusionAuth Partner Program is designed to foster growth, collaboration, and innovation by offering:-- Profitability: Upfront and recurring discounts, value-added services, and promotional incentives to drive revenue growth.-- Sales & Marketing Support: Joint sales efforts, training, co-branded campaigns, and event participation to boost visibility and lead generation.-- Technical Resources: Access to a partner portal, training, and ongoing support to ensure successful implementations.-- Growth Opportunities: Tiered rewards, deal registration benefits, and collaboration to expand your business and market reach.FusionAuth believes that partnerships are vital to delivering the best possible solutions for customers. The FusionAuth Partner Program is a significant step forward in achieving the mission of making authentication and identity management easy, flexible, and secure for developers everywhere.To learn more about the FusionAuth Partner Program, see the current partner lineup, or explore partnership opportunities, visit FusionAuth Partners at https://fusionauth.io/partners-form About FusionAuthFusionAuth is the only downloadable Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform with an enterprise-grade, hybrid deployment model for diverse development pipelines. Trusted by over 450 global organizations, FusionAuth provides customers of any size with a single-tenant VIP suite, the option to download and run anywhere, world-class support, and no hidden costs regardless of scale.For more information please visit FusionAuth at https://fusionauth.io/ , follow on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fusionauth , on X here: https://x.com/fusionauth , on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/c/FusionAuth and on GitHub here: https://github.com/fusionauth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.