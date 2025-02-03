Submit Release
STATEMENT: EGLE Director Discusses Tariff Concerns

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) Director Phil Roos released the following statement in response to tariffs imposed on Canada, Mexico and China:

"Tariffs on Michigan's closest trading partners will make the infrastructure projects, like lead service line replacements and sewer upgrades, that we all rely on to protect drinking water and safeguard out Great Lakes, rivers, and streams, more costly and challenging to complete."

