Learnlight Appoints Katie Nykanen as Chief Transformation Officer

Katie Nykanen, Chief Transformation Officer at Learnlight

Learnlight is delighted to welcome Katie Nykanen as Chief Transformation Officer in an interim capacity.

I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic organization. I look forward to collaborating with the team to create impactful transformation that enhances both employee and customer experiences.” — Katie Nykanen, Chief Transformation Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learnlight is thrilled to announce the appointment of Katie Nykanen as its Chief Transformation Officer. Katie joins the organization in an interim capacity for the next 12 months to drive and accelerate key transformation initiatives, further solidifying Learnlight’s position as a leader in innovative learning solutions.With over two decades of leadership in technology and digital transformation, Katie brings a wealth of expertise in aligning business strategies with cutting-edge technology to deliver tangible results. Her proven track record in reshaping organizations to achieve operational excellence and customer-centric innovation aligns perfectly with Learnlight’s mission to transform learning in a rapidly evolving global market.Katie will work closely with the transformation team at Learnlight, which will now be integrated into its innovation area to enhance greater synergies and collaboration with the technology department. Her leadership style—pragmatic, data-driven, and people-focused—fits seamlessly with Learnlight’s culture, ensuring a smooth integration and effective execution.Rupert Hillier, COO of Learnlight said: “I am delighted to welcome Katie on board. Her extensive experience in driving change across multi-functional teams and her positive, pragmatic approach will be instrumental in helping us achieve our transformation goals. We look forward to working closely with Katie to shape the next chapter of our innovation journey .”Katie’s impressive career includes roles as Group Chief Technology Officer at QA Ltd., where she led their digital transformation strategy, and as CTO at Adstream, where she transitioned the company into a best-in-class SaaS platform. She has also earned recognitions in the prestigious CIO100 list for her contributions to tech, diversity, and business transformation.Katie’s experience also extends beyond corporate. She serves as a Non-Executive Director at the University of Buckingham and is the co-founder of the East Herts Black Parents Assembly. She also chairs the UK division of Shamida, a women and children’s charity in Ethiopia.To find out more about Learnlight, request a demo today.About LearnlightLearnlight is a global provider of blended and digital language, intercultural, and interpersonal skills training solutions. With a focus on crafting transformative learning experiences through its people, technology and science, it bridges communication gaps, empowering organizations and individuals to thrive in today’s interconnected world.

