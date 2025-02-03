HIP Video Promo Presents: Ian Ward premieres all new music video 'One Shot' on Music-News.com

Rising pop artist Ian Ward releases uplifting new anthem of love and hope "One Shot"

CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian Ward is a creative powerhouse—a multifaceted artist whose talents span singing, songwriting, acting, and creative direction. His magnetic personality and passion for storytelling have made him a natural fit for the spotlight. Ian’s journey began at a young age, breaking into the theater industry in New York and Los Angeles at just 8 years old. By his teenage years, he was leading a high school band, performing his original songs, and honing a love for songwriting that has only grown stronger.

Ian went on to study music and theater at the University of Miami and Berklee College of Music, immersing himself in the arts to pursue his dreams. From Broadway to national stages and even international productions, Ian’s commanding performances and soulful voice have garnered critical acclaim. Entertainment Weekly lauds his “powerful belt and soulful voice,” which are matched only by his natural charisma and earnestness.

Now, Ian is channeling his energy into his original music, crafting genre-bending tracks that reflect personal growth, vivid storytelling, and unique instrumentation. His songs evoke a deep sense of time and place while resonating with universal themes. With a fresh perspective and an eye toward the future, Ian is set to take center stage on Season 23 of American Idol this March, proving that his star is only continuing to rise.

“One Shot” is an anthem of hope, love, and living boldly. The song captures the universal struggle of young lovers torn between following their hearts and chasing their dreams. Ian reflects on a love he once had, realizing that there’s “no time to waiting”. Fueled by a newfound clarity and confidence, he decides to pursue his love without hesitation.

The track’s infectious rhythm and vibrant melody are reminiscent of early 2010s love-story icons like Jason Mraz and Bruno Mars. Its uplifting pop-rock energy and heartfelt lyrics inspire listeners to take risks and seize the moment. At its core, “One Shot” reminds fans that life is fleeting—and they only get one chance to follow our hearts and write a meaningful story.

Directed by Simon Kienitz Kincade in collaboration with Mutual Street Entertainment, the music video for “One Shot” is as breathtaking as the song itself. Against the iconic backdrop of Los Angeles, Ian takes viewers on a heartfelt journey of love and longing. From the star-studded sidewalks of the Hollywood Walk of Fame to the vibrant glow of the Santa Monica Pier, and the stunning views from Griffith Observatory, the video celebrates the City of Angels in all its radiant beauty.

The visuals are not only a feast for the eyes but also a reflection of resilience. Following the devastating wildfires that scarred the city, the video’s hopeful imagery of towering palm trees, hazy skies, and glowing sunsets reinforces the story’s themes of renewal and perseverance.

With Ian’s acoustic guitar in hand and his soulful voice leading the way, the video masterfully blends the personal and the universal. It’s a love story set against LA’s timeless charm, offering inspiration to anyone searching for connection and reminding listeners of the enduring magic of chasing one's dreams.

Ian’s artistic journey is rooted in storytelling. From musical theater to songwriting, acting, and beyond, he has always sought to connect with audiences in raw and meaningful ways. Collaborations with industry legends like Sir Tim Rice, Pat Benatar, and Idina Menzel have shaped his understanding of narrative and emotion in music.

Ian draws inspiration from personal experiences, as well as the beauty and brokenness of the world around him. From memories and conversations to films, books, and art, he weaves universal threads into his music that resonate with audiences on a deeply personal level. His eclectic influences include legends like Elton John, Kurt Cobain, Joni Mitchell, and Bob Dylan—artists known for their ability to craft emotional, timeless works.

“One Shot” is a perfect example of this ethos. Inspired by a pivotal moment in Los Angeles with a beautiful woman, Ian channeled the tension between hope and fear into a song that celebrates taking chances and owning one’s truth. It’s a cornerstone of his upcoming EP, offering listeners an anthem for self-belief and daring to dream.

