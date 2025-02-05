'THE GREAT GATSBY' MEETS 'LA LA LAND' IN EXPLOSIVE HOLLYWOOD EXPOSÉ LOS ANGELES, CA

Hang Fire by Anthony Mora

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drawing comparisons to "Day of the Locust" and "The Player," Anthony Mora's darkly comic novel "Hang Fire" pulls back the curtain on Hollywood's seductive underbelly in the months leading up to the 2020 pandemic shutdown. Inspired by true events and releasing February 15, 2025 – marking the fifth anniversary of the entertainment industry's lockdown – this razor-sharp satire from The Royal Penny Press captures a world of excess and ambition unknowingly perched on the edge of unprecedented change."Everything entwines in Mora's novel...so much so that the culture and psyche of Hollywood assumes a complexity that other novels about Los Angeles rarely achieve," praises Senior Reviewer D. Donovan of Midwest Book Review. In Entertainment calls it “an electrifying tale of power, greed, lust, and cutthroat ambition. A razor-sharp satire of Hollywood, think ‘The Great Gatsby’ meets ‘La La Land.’”Set in 2019 Los Angeles, "Hang Fire" follows struggling novelist James Lansing's descent into Hollywood's labyrinth of promises. When a fast-talking producer dangles the possibility of a film adaptation, Lansing finds himself financing increasingly lavish power lunches and star-studded dinners, convinced his big break lies just around the corner. As he navigates a world of parasitic producers, desperate directors, and fading stars, an unprecedented global crisis looms just beyond the horizon.Manhattan Book Review lauds Mora's "sharp dialogue and complex character dynamics," while Kirkus Review calls it "a sweeping story of ambition and desire," and Book Nerdection notes that "the tension was palpable throughout... It was almost like Hollywood was a living, breathing being in the book."The 304-page novel will be available in paperback and eBook formats (ISBN: 978-0-9912370-3-6) through major retailers and independent bookstores.Anthony Mora is a Los Angeles-based novelist, playwright, and filmmaker whose work has drawn comparisons to John Fante and J.D. Salinger. Featured inThe Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter, and The New York Times, his previous novels include "Bang! A Love Story" and "Virtual Velocity." His plays have been produced in both Los Angeles and New York, with Linda Cardellini starring in the stage adaptation of "Bang!" Mora recently produced the award-winning short film "Exposé," written by Ann Convery, and the documentary "An Unimportant Girl." He is currently in pre-production on "The Revenge Sessions," based on his play.For information contact:Royal Penny Press at Sales@RoyalPennyPress.com or info@prforwriters.comPhone 323-913-1111Link to book: https://anthonymorawriter.com/

