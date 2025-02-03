GovNavigators Welcomes Texas Native Lacey Lewis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --GovNavigators, a consulting firm specializing in government innovation and efficiency, is thrilled to announce the hiring of its first full-time employee, Lacey Lewis . This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s growth and commitment to fostering top-tier talent dedicated to public service and policy innovation.Lacey Lewis climbs aboard and has already started to make waves. She has an impressive public affairs and workforce policy background. A recent graduate of the University of Texas’s LBJ School of Public Affairs, Lacey earned her Master’s degree while gaining hands-on experience through a policy apprenticeship with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). At OMB, she worked in the Performance and Personnel Management office, focusing on workforce policy initiatives critical to government operations. Lacey further honed her expertise through a legislative fellowship on Capitol Hill in the office of Congressman Tony Gonzales, where she contributed to legislative priorities and policy development.Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Lacey is deeply rooted in her Texas heritage. She earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Oklahoma and spent three years working in state government before pursuing her Master’s in Austin. Her journey reflects a steadfast dedication to public service, innovation, and policy excellence.“We are beyond excited to welcome Lacey as the newest member of the GovNavigators team,” said Robert Shea, GovNavigators CEO. “Her depth of experience, from state government to federal policy work, aligns perfectly with our mission to support government agencies in driving meaningful change. Lacey represents the future of public service, and we are honored to have her on board. And we needed another native Texas to balance things out.”As GovNavigators continues to expand its footprint, Lacey Lewis's hiring reflects the company’s commitment to investing in the next generation of public service leaders. Her background and expertise will be vital in advancing the firm’s mission to improve government performance and efficiency at all levels. She will be an enormous asset to our clients.GovNavigators specializes in policy analysis, advocacy, marketing, communications, and business development support for organizations serving the federal, state, and local governments. With deep expertise in navigating the complexities of government contracting and a commitment to improving federal operations, GovNavigators empowers its clients to achieve their goals efficiently and effectively.

