Impact Makers, Inc. elects new Board Chair & CEO

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Makers , a Richmond-based digital consultancy has elected Mr. Shiva Kommareddi as the Board Chair and CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Kommareddi brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to lead Impact Makers during this critical period of growth. His goal for Impact Makers is tri-fold: improve our value proposition to Government and Commercial clients, to foster an innovationand client centric culture to all employees, and grow community impacts and partnerships.Mr. Kommareddi is a seasoned leader, who has founded several technology companies and created significant value for clients, communities and investors. He’s a seasoned technology entrepreneur, he was the CEO and founder of Core Compete, a Cloud, Data & AI services firm (acquired by Accenture) and a founder at several other successful technology ventures. He previously held leadership positions in Accenture’s North America Data & AI practice and at SAS Institute. He’s an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.“I am honored to take on the leadership role at Impact Makers,” says Kommareddi. “I have been very fortunate in my career, and I am at a phase in my life where having an impact on society is at the forefront of my goals. Leading Impact Makers allows me to continue to lead a technology-oriented services organization while creating an opportunity to contribute to the growth of our employees, communities and our Foundation. I am thankful for Michael and team for giving me the opportunity to lead the organization at this critical juncture with an ambitious growth agenda.”Michael Pirron, who founded the firm in 2006, will remain the Chief Mission Officer of Impact Makers and also take an Account Management and strategic IT consulting role within the firm. “I am very excited to welcome Shiva to this new leadership role as Impact Makers pursues an ambitious growth plan for our employees, investors, and the community” he added. Joe Pugh, Managing Partner will continue to lead Impact Makers in the Public Sector.Impact Makers is now reorganized to proceed with a revised mission – it will remain a Benefit Corporation and certified B Corp and will continue to create value for its community nonprofit charitable partners. Additionally, Impact Makers will add value creation for its employees and impact as part of its charter. Going forward, ownership will be across the IM Foundation, private impact investors, and employees.Impact Makers will continue to support its existing charitable partners - Rx Partnership, Family Lifeline, IT4Causes, KLM Scholarship Foundation, Podium, Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, Tech for Troops, and Samaritan House. In addition, Pirron says that it is the goal of Impact Makers to broaden its community impact by becoming charitable partners with more nonprofit organizations in the future.About Impact MakersImpact Makers, Inc. is a digital consultancy whose mission is to transform economic value into community value. By raising funds through free-market competition in the consulting industry and donating profits and pro bono consulting to charitable partners, Impact Makers enables its charitable partners to focus less on fundraising and more on their core competency of delivering community service. http://www.impactmakers.com

